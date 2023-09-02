An honest review of its qualifying final loss to Nirranda has paid dividends for minor premier Merrivale which secured its spot in the Warrnambool and District league grand final on Saturday.
The Tigers booked their ticket with a 12.10 (82) to 5.10 (40) preliminary final win against Kolora-Noorat at Reid Oval, leading at every break and looking back to their dominant best.
However, uncertainty still remains as to whether star ruck Manny Sandow will feature in the showpiece event after he missed Saturday's game with a lower-leg injury.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey was pleased with his side's empathetic response to their only loss of the season.
"It was our best review," he told The Standard.
"It was our most honest and we always said we were going to back in the team. It didn't take a lot to turn things around and I'm just really proud that they stuck (together) and believed in that and executed it really well.
"The areas we wanted to target going in, I thought we executed really well. That's on the group, that says a lot about the group.
"They're really professional, they'll get to the beach now and that whole process starts. We just wanted to give ourselves a chance and we've done that now.
"We'll review it pretty similar to last week I think, we'll be really hard in some spots and try and get a response the same way and give Nirranda a crack on Saturday."
Sandow, who injured his leg against the Blues, watched from the sidelines after failing a fitness test on Friday.
Sobey was hopeful he would be available for the grand final.
"He couldn't quite do what he's good at and that wasn't worth risking," he said.
"And not for him but just for the team as well. We'll give Manny every chance to (play)."
Tigers' big man Reggie Barling, who has played a mixture of reserves and seniors this year, stood up in Sandow's absence and was named his side's best player.
Tate Porter also shone through the midfield for the victors and contributed an outstanding goal on the run.
Sobey was impressed by the side's midfield work and gave special praise to Barling.
"He (Barling) played last week as well and I just thought just his composure (was great)," he said.
"He's been biting his tongue a little bit all year and probably started pre-season a bit late but a guy comes down and you just ask them to make the most of their opportunities and they did that."
The Tigers mentor said his group had full belief that it could triumph against the Blues.
"We really believe we're doing the work," he said.
"We're not asking for any miracles, we're just trying to execute the best we can."
Power coach Nick Bourke was disappointed with the result but extremely proud of his side which qualified for the preliminary final with back-to-back finals wins.
"(It's) not what we came to do today but all credit to Merrivale," he said.
"We knew they were probably going to come and play that brand of footy. They've been the top side for the reason. We just couldn't get a run-on, we felt like we had to work really hard for our goals and there's seemed to come a bit easier which good sides do.
"Disappointed but super proud of the boys.. Prelims and big finals, they don't come around very often and we're pretty lucky at this club that we seem to make finals a lot and it's great to play them.
"Yes it was a challenging year but to get to another prelim I couldn't be any prouder."
Midfield bull Ben Moloney fought hard all game for Power and was their best afield while teammate Lucas Boyd was dangerous up forward with three goals.
There was a brief stoppage in play when the Power's Joel Dillon was stretchered off the field with a potential concussion after a heavy tackle.
"I think he'll be alright, concussion I'd say," Bourke said.
"...he's in there and talking now, so that's the main thing."
