Nirranda teenager Bella Wallace admits the noise from the crowd and the intensity of Saturday's WDFNL A grade netball preliminary final is like nothing she's experienced before.
But the 17-year-old, in her maiden senior season after returning to the club after a stint with Warrnambool in the juniors, couldn't have handled the heat of finals netball with more class.
While most emerging players may have been overawed by the occasion, the young Blue impressed with her composure.
Alongside her seasoned premiership teammates, who shone with their experience in the 42-28 triumph against Panmure, the zippy mid-courter provided an abundance of spark and energy to showcase her talents on the court despite a vocal crowd and an intense contest.
"It's so good (to get the win). The girls worked so hard today and it's such an amazing thing to think I'll be playing in the grand final next week," she told The Standard.
"There was so much pressure, the crowd was up and it was crazy and Panmure definitely brought it but we did a great job to win by as much as we did.
"It was hard, it was loud and I don't think I've ever played in a game that loud so it was important to settle throughout the game, but we did it well and it helped us get the win."
Wallace, who has settled in nicely to the premiership winning team this season, credited stars such as Steph Townsend, Jo Couch and Cloe Marr for helping her transition into A grade netball.
"Just being around them all season and seeing what they do has helped me so much," she said.
I don't think I would have come this far if I didn't have those kinds of people around me. I'm pretty lucky."
She felt she played her role well on Saturday and managed to provide some energy and speed on the ball.
"Lisa (Arundell) was happy with our performance as a group and I felt we all played our best in the position we were in today," she said.
The youngster's focus will now quickly turn to a grand final against Merrivale next Saturday, where she will line-up alongside her older sister Montana who has also slotted in seamlessly on the defensive end for the Blues.
"It's crazy, to first of all be in a grand final, but with my older sister so it is so good," she said.
"To be around some of these girls as well like Jo (Couch), Steph (Townsend) and to say I'm playing an A grade grand final with at such a young age is awesome."
