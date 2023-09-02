An expectation of winning is fuelling North Warrnambool Eagles' Hampden league premiership pursuits, following a "gutsy and character-showing" one-point qualifying final win against Terang Mortlake.
The Eagles, who had trailed by up to 21 points in the opening half, fought back to hit the front in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter before holding on for a thrilling 11.13 (79) to 11.12 win at Camperdown's Leura Oval.
It sets up a mouthwatering second semi-final showdown against South Warrnambool next weekend, after both teams contested a thrilling two-game finals rivalry in 2022.
Coach Adam Dowie said he was "impressed but not surprised" by his team's resilience and grit in the win against the Bloods.
"When it didn't look like it was going to be our day, we've got that attitude, we don't just turn up in finals and go 'well done for making a final'," he said. "We expect to win, every game.
"Winning's a habit and losing's a habit, and at the moment, we've got the winning habit."
"It's no longer acceptable here that we'll just have an honourable defeat.
"So easily today, we could have been, 'we've got the double chance, it's not our day, we'll just back up next week' and they didn't.
"And you could see the game changing."
Despite the Bloods, who had led from early in the first quarter, ramping up their pressure in the opening half of the third quarter and enjoying a period of dominance, they couldn't capitalise on their chances, missing a series of shots close to goal.
It left an opening for the Eagles, who lost Judah Greene and Reece Scoble prior to the game, to remain in the hunt.
Back-to-back goals through Angus Noske shifted momentum and brought Dowie's side back within three points at the final break.
Dowie knew the Eagles were on the cusp of breaking open the game, encouraging his side at the three quarter time huddle to keep up their defensive and attacking efforts.
"They (Terang Mortlake) looked like they were tiring," Dowie said. "They play a really high running, run hard sort of brand, and (a) warmer day, I certainly felt the momentum shifting in the third quarter."
A free kick to forward target Dylan Parish in front of goal gave the Eagles the lead in the opening two minutes of the final term, as the talented forward proved huge in the final 30 minutes.
Parish kicked his fifth of the day 10 minutes later before reeling in a strong contested mark and dishing off to a running Jackson Grundy for goal to get the Eagles out to a 13-point lead.
The Bloods, needing desperately to return fire, found a toe-poke goal through Kain before the key forward marked in front of goals in the dying seconds. But as the siren sounded, the Eagles knew, despite Kain slotting it through, they had done enough to hold on for the one-point victory.
"Adam Wines was good all day, but Jacko (Jackson) Grundy, Jett Bermingham really got going out of the midfield," Dowie said of his players' fourth quarter efforts. "(But) Terang Mortlake, they always look dangerous... it wasn't a surprise they got that last shot on goal."
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna said their was a feeling of disappointment in the rooms after the game.
"It felt like we had played better games - I know partly that's North Warrnambool putting good pressure on you and making you play off your game," he said. "We maybe didn't take our moments in the game, a lack of composure at times probably cost us some opportunities."
The Bloods, led by a dynamic Ryley Hutchins, had looked in control for two-and-a-half quarters but will now need to play the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Koroit and Cobden to remain in premiership contention.
"You learn from that and hopefully be better from next Sunday, when we get another opportunity," Kenna said.
"There is still belief there, and I think they're be that bit of hunger to put a better showing in next week."
