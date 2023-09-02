Nirranda A grade mentor Lisa Arundell believes her group's ability to absorb the noise and the intensity of a "pressure cooker" contest will hold them in good stead for next Saturday's grand final.
It was never easy for the Blues, who were made to scrap for every possession and goal in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league preliminary final against Panmure at Reid Oval.
But ultimately, the Blues had the experience and class to prevail 42-28 and move within one win of a successful premiership defence.
Arundell told The Standard post-match it was a "fierce battle" and praised her group for standing tall against the pressure.
"We knew coming in what a strong defensive team they are in particular that defensive circle and our goalies really stood up I thought," she said.
"It was a fierce battle in that goal ring but we knew if we could turn it over in the mid-court that we could convert on that and we knew the game would come our way, bit by bit."
The Blues mentor said absorbing the heat of a preliminary final was the perfect preparation for Merrivale next week, who've had their measure in the previous two encounters.
The 2022 premiers managed to control the tempo in the final term despite a late Bulldogs charge, slowing down the play and using every bit of its finals experience.
"It's huge, the pressure in finals is something different to anything else," Arundell said.
"We kept talking about that each break and (in finals) it's about keeping possession and playing your own game.
"I think it's what the girls did. We knew we had to win every position on the court and I felt like we did that. It was a really solid effort.
"We know Merrivale will come out strong and standing up to the pressure of a preliminary final does help us heading into a pressure-cooker next Saturday.
"I think it was good that we were out there playing good, hard netball."
Class defenders Cloe Marr and Lisa Anders were imperious all day while at the other end goalies Steph Townsend and Amanda Gilbert worked tirelessly against a rock-solid Bulldogs defensive unit.
Reigning Wilma Wallace medal winner Jo Couch was sublime, while teenager Bella Wallace was another to stand out in the mid-court.
Bulldogs coach Bec Mitchell said she was proud of her group's fight and spirit throughout a commendable four-quarter performance, with Jess Rohan and Lisa Pender in particular among the best.
"I'm so proud of the girls, we never gave up all season and (today) we just didn't give in," she said. "If you didn't look at the scoreboard you wouldn't have known the score was that far out.
"We got to a prelim which is what we wanted at the end of the day. It's still a great achievement to make finals. The girls have done a really good job and hopefully we can stick together next year, build a little bit."
