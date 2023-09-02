An experienced Hampden league outfit has flagged its premiership intent with a dominant opening finals win on Saturday.
Cobden came out firing in its qualifying final against Koroit, securing a 47-29 victory and setting up a second semi-final showdown against minor premier South Warrnambool next Saturday.
The Sophie Hinkley-coached side was on from the opening whistle, shooting the first seven goals of the game and finishing the first term up 14-5.
The Bombers capitalised with their rotations in warm conditions, utilising all nine players in different combinations throughout the four quarters to extend and hold their lead.
Hinkley, who earlier in the week re-signed as coach for 2024, believed each of her players had an impact on the game.
"We were just so proud of the defensive effort across the court," she said. "It was so impressive that later in the game it allowed (goalie) Em (Finch) and (defender) Rem (McCann) at either end of the court to shine.
"We've really shown how we can come together and find that momentum as a team.
"I think it gives us the belief if we stick to our processes and have the right mindset that we can put out a really impressive performance."
The Saints, who had moments of eye-catching play, will need to reset for a first semi-final against either Hamilton Kangaroos or Warrnambool.
Saints co-coach Kate Dobson is hoping her side will push on from its loss to the Bombers.
"We'll talk about it and as soon as we know who it is (next week's opponent) we'll start focusing on them," she said. "You want to learn from it but you don't want to dwell on it, you want to push your energy towards your next game.
"Good teams are able to bounce back in finals."
Dobson, who felt her side better matched the Bombers in the second and fourth quarters, praised their rivals for their dominant start.
"Cobden are just such a good team," Dobson said. "We knew we needed to have more drive at the beginning, we knew their zone was going to be good.
"We thought we prepared well for it Thursday night but obviously didn't prepare well enough and Cobden was just too good today."
Dobson lauded her defensive pairing of Kasey Barling and Layla Monk for holding their own against a well-oiled Bombers' attack, while goal shooter Nell Mitchell worked hard in the final term to mix up her style of play and find more movement in the goal circle.
