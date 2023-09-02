First-home buyers and young people snapped up homes at Warrnambool auctions on Saturday which marked the start of the spring selling season.
A crowd of about 60 people attended the auction of 4 Boiling Down Road, in north-east Warrnambool, near Gateway Plaza.
A first-home buyer from Warrnambool opened the bidding at $450,000. She later upped her offer to $480,000 which purchased her the home under the hammer.
Ray White Warrnambool auctioneer Fergus Torpy said it was a strong opening bid and the woman who bought the home planned to live in it.
Mr Torpy said the near-new two-bedroom home, which had a price guide of $460,000 to $500,000 attracted interest from a wide age range of potential buyers, due to its low-maintenance design and yard.
"There's no hassle of building," Mr Torpy said. "Its proximity was pretty popular. It's close to the plaza, you can walk there and there's nothing to do to it."
He said the first three homes auctioned on Saturday, September 2 sold to a younger demographic, including first-home buyers.
"I think the stability of the cash rate helps and there's a bit more consistency in what people can do and a bit more predictability in prices," he said. "You're not seeing that whirlwind.
"People are sitting back saying 'that will go for $100,000 more' but you're not seeing that. It's still good buoyancy which is good."
Meanwhile, a two-bedroom home at 9 Grieve Street, opposite Albert Park, sold for $384,000.
The property sold just above its $350,000 to $380,000 price guide.
Mr Torpy said bidding for the the home, which is situated on a 644-square-metre block, opened at $300,000 and it was between two south-west buyers.
He said about 30 people watched on as bidding went in 20,000 increments to reach $360,000 and then in offers of $5000 and $2000 to get to the final sale price of $384,000.
Mr Torpy said the man who purchased the home was going to live at the property and renovate it.
Across town, a three-bedroom home at 171 Drummond Street in Dennington sold for $580,000.
It sold under the hammer to a former south-west resident, who lives interstate and is looking to return to the region with his partner.
Auctioneer Jason Thwaites said the renovated cottage, on an almost 1200-square-metre block, was an "ideal family home" and had a price guide of $540,000 to $590,000.
About 35 people watched on as two parties bid for the property, with the auction opening with a $510,000 bid.
Offers rose in $20,000 increments to reach $550,000, with a handful of $10,000 bids taking it to the final sale price of $580,000.
A four-bedroom home at 3 Carmody Road, in an estate behind the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery in the city's east, was passed in at auction.
The two-year-old home had a price guide of $550,000 to $600,000.
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Chris Thomas said the home was passed in on a vendor bid of $550,000 and negotiations were ongoing.
"We're working with multiple parties and are hopeful of having a result shortly," Mr Thomas said.
