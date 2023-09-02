WDFNL preliminary finals: Live coverage

Hello and welcome to The Standard's live coverage of the Warrnambool and District league preliminary finals from Reid Oval, Warrnambool.
Join reporters Matt Hughes and Nick Creely from 1.30pm as Nirranda plays Panmure in A grade netball and Merrivale plays Kolora-Noorat in senior football for places in next Saturday's grand final.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.