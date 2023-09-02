Hampden league week one finals: Live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of the first week of the Hampden Football Netball League's 2023 finals series.
We head to Camperdown's Leura Oval on Saturday, with the qualifying finals first off the rank.
Last year's football grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles meet Terang Mortlake, who are returning to finals football for the first time since 2015, while on the netball court, Cobden and Koroit resume their long-established finals rivalry.
On Sunday, Portland's Hanlon Park plays host to the elimination finals, with reigning premiers Koroit facing off against Cobden, who are also back in finals for the first time since 2017.
In a do-or-die netball final, Hamilton Kangaroos, who also return to finals action, take on Warrnambool for a spot in the semi finals.
Follow along with all the action from 1.20pm on both days.
