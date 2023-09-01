The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire CEO lists lessons from Operation Sandon IBAC corruption report

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council chief executive officer Brett Davis says he welcomes the recommendations from Operation Sandon, but hopes the government doesn't take planning reforms too far.
Moyne Shire Council chief executive officer Brett Davis says he welcomes the recommendations from Operation Sandon, but hopes the government doesn't take planning reforms too far.

Moyne Shire Council's chief executive officer has urged the state government not to go too far in its response to the damaging Operation Sandon corruption report handed down by IBAC on July 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.