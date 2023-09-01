Moyne Shire Council's chief executive officer has urged the state government not to go too far in its response to the damaging Operation Sandon corruption report handed down by IBAC on July 27.
Brett Davis said the findings of the investigation into corrupt and improper behaviour with the City of Casey council were extremely serious and had triggered some important recommendations, but it was crucial to remember not all councils were the same.
"The frustration from my point of view is that every council has been painted in the same way, tarred with the same brush, because the state is now contemplating widespread reform in how it does planning," Mr Davis said.
"We would welcome some tightened governance rules and transparency policies. That could only be beneficial.
"But when it comes to planning I'd really be hoping the council's role wasn't diminished."
Mr Davis is a town planner by trade and was a senior member of Planning Victoria before moving to the world of local government. He said one of the lynch pins of good planning was strong community involvement and was worried there was a real possibility councils could lose their status as the ultimate decision-maker in the process.
"Community input has always been a strength of the Victorian planning system so that needs to be retained," he said.
"Planning's central role is to protect and promote the public good and we hope it will stay that way. Without knowing exactly what's coming down the pipeline, it's really important the community retains a seat at the table in any potential planning reform."
Operation Sandon revealed a culture within parts of the Casey Council that compromised the planning process and led to decisions that were obviously not in the best interests of ratepayers. Mr Davis said governance and transparency reforms would go a long way to reducing the risks involved in those processes.
"There's always the risk that someone doesn't have the best outcomes at heart so it's about reinforcing governance and integrity," he said.
"I'd also say there is a long history of integrity in Moyne when it comes to planning decisions. I think every council is ultimately judged by the governance and system it has in place."
Mr Davis said the government could make the planning system worse by taking the reforms too far, and lose input that had historically been crucial to good decision-making.
"We've actually been calling for system-wide planning improvements for years but we want to work with the state in a genuine partnership approach to planning reform.
"Local governments like Moyne are really the subject matter experts when it comes to planning so the state needs to draw on that expertise, not diminish it."
Mr Davis said some governance and transparency policies were already being tightened at Moyne with a new gifts, benefits and hospitality policy to come to a council meeting soon. The council's audit and risk committee discussed the issue of councillors and council executives getting free tickets to the Port Fairy Folk Festival and questioned whether that sort of perk was still appropriate.
Mr Davis said when it came to councillors it was important to balance the risk of gifts with the importance of councillors continuing to fulfil their public role.
"Councillors have an important role at those kinds of events. They're big in the shire, they meet with volunteers, perform civic duties. So it's a matter of what the Local Government Act says but at the same time they are performing what I'd call a community task," he said.
"So as regards the councillors I think we would say that gift is reasonable. As to executive, we've made the call that we won't accept the tickets."
