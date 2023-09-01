The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Warrnambool District Cricket Association division one season to begin on Saturday, October 7

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Grundy charges in for North Warrnambool Eels in a division one match last season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jackson Grundy charges in for North Warrnambool Eels in a division one match last season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season will kick off on Saturday, October 7, league chairperson Gordon McLeod has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.