The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season will kick off on Saturday, October 7, league chairperson Gordon McLeod has confirmed.
The association mooted a potential change to Saturday, October 14, aligning itself with the start of the division two season.
But after feedback from clubs it will now focus on playing as much cricket as possible after two years of interruptions from COVID-19 and wet-weather which plagued the majority of the first half of 2022-23.
Division one will remain a 12-team competition with Nestles looking to defend its crown after defeating Russells Creek in last season's grand final at Reid Oval.
Division three and four will then kick off on Saturday, October 28 while the women's competition will start on Sunday, October 22. Junior competitions will get underway in mid-October.
The Twenty20 competition is slated to begin in December and culminate with the finals under lights at Reid Oval in early January.
With this summer set to be warmer than usual and less rainfall predicted, McLeod said the association was looking forward to less interruptions and a smooth 2023-24 season.
He added division one clubs wanted to maximise the potential to play more cricket than in previous years.
"We've done a lot of work as an association during the off-season to make sure we've got a good competition ahead of us," McLeod said.
"There was definitely a suggestion (to start on the 14th) but we spoke to the division one clubs and they preferred the 7th. The majority of the clubs wanted that start date so we'll stick with that.
"When you look at the cricket season there's a lot of interruptions anyways with Christmas and the likes.
"We don't play enough cricket as it is in many ways so with the possibility the weather will be good we won't have the problem we had last year which was certainly hard to manage.
"We want to get as much as cricket played as possible.
"Division one clubs have been training for quite some time and we wanted to stagger the others to give clubs a bit more time with division two and then three and four on the last weekend of October.
"We're pretty comfortable with that."
