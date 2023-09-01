More people will be able to enjoy the great outdoors after a campground near Narrawong underwent extensive improvement works to boost its capacity and accommodate extra visitors in peak periods.
Sawpit Campground, in the Mount Clay State Forest, has been upgraded to include defined camp sites, new firepits, extra toilets and landscaping to enhance its natural surroundings.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora visited the area on Friday, September 1 to celebrate all areas of the upgraded camping ground being opened to the public.
Ms Ermacora said the spot was popular with both locals and tourists and the upgrades would "encourage more visitors to explore this fantastic place".
She said the campground had been reconfigured to improve access and help to accommodate additional people in peak periods.
The camp sites have been defined with landscaping using boulders and raised garden beds, while extra firepits and an additional toilet block have been installed to cater for the additional sites.
The day visitor area has also been renewed to provide better linkages to the Mount Clay Mountain Bike Trail and Whalers Lookout Walk.
The works are part of the $106.6 million Victoria's Great Outdoors initiative to boost regional tourism and make it easier for Victorians to access and enjoy nature by investing in better walking trails, campgrounds, four-wheel drive tracks and visitor facilities.
Ms Ermacora said public consultation on the new campground design was received in April 2021, with community feedback helping to inform decision-making on aspects including site layout, facilities and accessibility.
"It's a bit more welcoming," she said. "It's still a beautiful setting and glorious treed environment. This is a really exiting thing on the first day of spring, for locals and visitors alike, to come and enjoy this area.
"I thank the local community for providing consultation so that this project could be realised."
