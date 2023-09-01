South-west Victoria is excepted to receive 'unusually low' rainfall this spring in line with the majority of the country, a senior climatologist says.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said there was a 68 per cent chance Warrnambool would have "unusually low" rainfall for spring with less than 136.5 millimetres across the three months.
"Looking at the latest spring forecast issued on August 31, Warrnambool only has a 16 per cent chance of above median spring rainfall - the median is 203.2 millimetres," he said.
Mr Pollock said there was a more than 80 per cent chance the south-west's temperatures would be warmer than average.
"There is more than three times the normal likelihood of unusually high maximum temperatures for spring around Warrnambool," he said.
"Rising to more than four times the normal likelihood for parts of western and north-western Victoria, where unusually high means in the warmest 20 per cent of the historical range for spring."
Mr Pollock said while the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council said Victoria could expect a warmer spring and earlier start to the high risk fire season this year, the south-west was not highlighted as an area with an increased risk of fire during spring.
BOM senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the state was "very likely" to have below average rainfall this spring with warmer spring days than usual and warmer nights.
"All of Victoria has an increased chance of an unusually dry spring, with the highest chances in parts of the west and south," Mr Hines said.
