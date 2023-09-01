The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Lagging badly': The women fighting Moyne Shire's male-dominated council representation

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Genevieve Grant and Penny Iddon took part in the Women Leading Locally program to build a leadership skill set that will position them for prominent roles in the region.
Genevieve Grant and Penny Iddon took part in the Women Leading Locally program to build a leadership skill set that will position them for prominent roles in the region.

Three Moyne residents have made the most of a government-run women's leadership program as they seek to turn around the shire's poor record of female representation on council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.