The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Protesters at Portland rally call for forum to discuss proposed wind farm zone

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters at the Portland rally spoke about their fears of a wind farm zone.
Protesters at the Portland rally spoke about their fears of a wind farm zone.

"Hands off our sea, you can't greenwash me."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.