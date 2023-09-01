"Hands off our sea, you can't greenwash me."
That's the chant a group of protesters repeated at a rally in Portland against a proposed offshore wind farm zone on Thursday.
Gary Humm, who attended, said protesters gathered on Henty Beach to make it clear to the federal government and Glenelg Shire Council they were firmly opposed to the wind farm zone.
Mr Humm said a number of speakers spoke about the potential impact of the proposal and the government's failure to have a plan when it decided to shut down coal-based power stations.
"A speaker representing farming groups spoke about the detrimental effect on the food bowl that transmission towers will have on the farming community," Mr Humm said.
He said there was also members of the surfing and fishing community at the protest, who raised fears about the proposal's potential impacts on the ocean and marine life.
Mr Humm said attendees called for Glenelg Shire Council to host a community forum where residents can express their views on the proposal.
An online petition opposing the proposed wind farm has been signed by almost 1500 people.
Considered Renewables Portland launched the petition after plans for the wind farm zone were revealed.
"We are writing to express our deep concern and opposition to the proposed installation and operation of offshore wind turbines off the coast off Portland, Cape Bridgewater and Discovery Bay, in South West Victoria," the petition states.
"While we understand the importance of renewable energy sources, we firmly believe that these enormous offshore wind turbines are not the appropriate solution for our region."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.