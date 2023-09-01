The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Water sampling to determine impact of pesticides on water quality in Curdies River

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Field Naturalists member Jason Ashwell, Heytesbury District Landcare Network coordinator Michelle Leech and HDLN volunteer Kate Leslie at the Timboon Trestle Bridge (Curdies River). Picture by Jess Greenan
Timboon Field Naturalists member Jason Ashwell, Heytesbury District Landcare Network coordinator Michelle Leech and HDLN volunteer Kate Leslie at the Timboon Trestle Bridge (Curdies River). Picture by Jess Greenan

A team of volunteers is putting the troubled Curdies River under the microscope.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.