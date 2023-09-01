A team of volunteers is putting the troubled Curdies River under the microscope.
Project officer Kate Leslie has been collecting 30-40 ml water samples near Timboon's trestle bridge as part of Deakin Unversity's research into pesticide concentrations in the waterway.
She said the collection site was a prime spot to detect the presence of potential water pollutants.
"There were two options for collection points, there was a site in town but there weren't many farms upstream of that, whereas at this point in the Curdies it has a lot of farms upstream," she said.
Heytesbury District Landcare Network coordinator Michelle Leech said pesticides could enter the waterway through similar methods, in addition to extreme weather events and erosion.
She said the study would help to analyse the impact of just one element contributing to water quality.
"The testing they're doing here will look at a number of different types of pesticides and their levels, that'll tell us what kind of pesticides are getting into the water and we can work on eliminating those sources," she said.
"I don't know if pesticides directly correlate with algal blooms but the problem is we don't really know what's in the water, or what the long term effects of it might be, even at low concentrations.
"It's just looking at one element and what impact it has downstream. This is a snapshot we're hoping to use to create a baseline because we haven't ever known - in terms of pesticides - what is in the river so in future years we can come back and monitor the levels."
