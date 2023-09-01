Pool attendance has spiked across Corangamite Shire after staffing pressures were eased and a cold weather policy removed.
Latest council data has shown a "massive" 26.88 per cent increase in use of the shire's six pools across the past year.
Pools committee chair and councillor Kate Makin said anticipation was building for the 2022-23 season after lifeguard and staff shortages led to a flurry of pool closures the season prior.
"It's just great and shows how important pools are to communities and their health and wellbeing," she said.
"There were 32,779 visits across all pools, compared to 25,837 in 2021-22 - That's a 26.86 per cent increase which is just massive.
"Council's pools were well-patronised throughout November and December, with events and activities promoted in each town."
Those programs included early morning lap swimming, family barbecue nights, triathlons, inflatable fun sessions, lap challenges and water aerobics.
This year's Aquatics and Recreation Victoria's VicSwim program also drew strong attendance across all pools.
With attendance now nearly returning to pre-COVID levels, councillor Makin said the change could also be attributed to the removal of an unpopular cold weather policy.
"Residents were saying on social media that they were unhappy the pools had been closed a number of times," she said.
"The weather forecasts weren't good so the policy was lifted to give more opportunities for people to use the pools.
"They are important recreation facilities and deliver a range of community and individual health and wellbeing outcomes to residents of the shire and wider district.
"They provide a safe, friendly, and relaxed meeting place and space for residents and users alike to participate in active, passive, structured or unstructured physical activity, sport and leisure pursuits."
Of the pools - which are managed by the YMCA on behalf of the council - Camperdown and Timboon saw "bumper seasons", while numbers at Skipton and Lismore were slightly down.
"There was no school swimming program in Skipton this season, which would account for the decline there," councillor Makin explained.
The council said it would soon begin preparing the pools for the 2023-2024 season. In the meantime, more volunteers are needed.
