The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Never again': Drover wont' return to south-west after costly trip

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drover John Wilson says he will not return to the south-west for roadside grazing.
Drover John Wilson says he will not return to the south-west for roadside grazing.

A drover who bought 360 head of cattle to the south-west in what he thought was a win-win will never return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.