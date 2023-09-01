The memories of the Vietnam War persist for Warrnambool veteran Gordon Wood, but the National serviceman gives back to others through volunteering with Legacy.
Legacy, which is celebrating its centenary, provides social, financial and developmental support for servicemen and woman, their partners and children.
Mr Wood has been part of the Warrnambool branch for 17 years selling badges and merchandise during the annual fundraiser Legacy Week and visiting families the non-profit organisation supported.
He served in the Vietnamese town of Vung Tau in 1970 where his unit was attached to the hospital.
"Mine was the supply unit that made sure the hospital, and in fact all Australian troops, had all the medical supplies they needed," Mr Wood said.
Mr Wood also assisted with transferring injured people from the helicopter to the hospital on a stretcher.
He said it was hard to describe how the war impacted him.
"The memories persist," Mr Wood said.
"I don't have post traumatic stress disorder but when you see somebody with their legs chopped or blown off or something like that, those sorts of things you don't forget them."
Mr Wood said there was a sense of satisfaction giving back to the veterans.
He said the youngest legacy beneficiary in Warrnambool at the moment was a three-year-old child of a soldier left incapacitated.
The Banyan Street-based Warrnambool Legacy Club formed 76 years ago.
They have 47 Legacy Members (Legatees) who provide care and support with home, hospital and residential care visits.
