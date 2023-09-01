A Warrnambool netballer believes a settled defensive end will boost the Blues' chances of elimination final success.
Goal defender Matilda Fitzgerald will play alongside goal keeper Amy Wormald when the Blues take on Hamilton Kangaroos at Portland's Hanlon Park on Sunday for a chance to extend their Hampden league season.
Fitzgerald, 19, said Wormald's move to the back-court in season 2023 had given Warrnambool a regular duo in the defensive goal ring.
"It's been great because for the past three years I've had like 10 different defenders come in," she said.
"We recruited some good attackers this year so we were like 'let's try Amy down in defence, she's already got defence through basketball and she already knows how to read the play'.
"She has slotted into that perfectly (but) it feels a bit weird teaching Amy stuff."
Fitzgerald, who praised the club for "being so inviting", said the back-court had meshed well.
"I am enjoying playing a bit of keeper as well and Amy coming into goal defence - it's good to switch it up a bit," she said.
"The whole defence we've got going, including Jordi Bidmade in wing defence and 'Dood' (Sarah Cowling) in centre, is working together really, really well."
Fitzgerald, who is studying disability support and also works part-time at the football-netball club, has established her spot in defence in recent seasons after starting in attack.
"We didn't really have many defenders in my last season of under 17s and then a defensive position opened up in open and I took on that role," she said.
"The past two years I have taken more of a leadership role...having more of an opinion.
"It has definitely helped me grow because I feel a lot more confident now."
The Blues and Roos have split their games in 2023 and Fitzgerald is bullish about her side's chances of advancing to the second week of finals.
"The team has really come together the second half of the season," she said.
"I am really excited and I think we're ready for it."
Cobden and Koroit play in Saturday's qualifying final at Camperdown's Leura Oval for a chance to progress to the second semi-final.
