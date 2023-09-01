A Cobden man who strangled a Miniature Dachshund dog has avoided a decade-long ban from owning animals.
Neill Marshall, 49, was at home on July 15, 2023 when the family dog started biting the rear wheel of a scooter he was pushing.
His partner then observed the dog flying into a brick garden bed, causing it to yelp and cry out.
The man stood over the dog and repeatedly hit it with an unknown object.
When the partner tried to intervene, the man swung his right arm, hitting his partner to the shoulder and elbow, leaving a bruise.
He then strangled the dog until his partner pushed him away.
Marshall pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 31 to unlawful assault and cruelty to an animal.
The latter charge was downgraded from aggravated cruelty.
There was no evidence of the animal requiring vet treatment.
A lawyer representing the man said his client was bitten by a dog and the offending was a "disproportionate reaction" to that.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said he was prepared to accept evidence the man had suffered a dog bite and that could result in "all sorts of actions, very human reactions in some cases".
He said there was an "excess reaction" and the offending had potential for "really significant" consequences for the animal.
Mr Mellas said the offending had impacted the man's relationship with his former partner.
Marshall was placed on a 12-month order to be of good behaviour. A conviction was not recorded.
The magistrate rejected a police application to ban the man from owning an animal for 10 years.
He said he was not satisfied there was a pattern of behaviour, or that the man would be unable to control his reaction in the future.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.