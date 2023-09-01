TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith rates his two runners Aspen Colorado and Yellow Sam as good each-way chances at Caulfield on Saturday.
Aspen Colorado and Yellow Sam run in restricted races on the big 10-race program after putting in eye-catching runs at their previous starts in town.
Smith said both lightly-raced horses had trained on well since their last outings.
"I'm pretty confident Aspen Colorado and Yellow Sam will run well," he said.
"I don't think the track bias at Moonee Valley helped Aspen Colorado's chances last time.
"He's a get-back horse and was doing his best work at the end of the race. He never had the best of luck in the run and he still finished the race off strongly.
"He can be a tricky horse to ride but if everything goes his way he should be in the finish."
Smith has called on the services of top apprentice jockey Celine Gaudray to ride the six-year-old while Dean Yendall, who rode Yellow Sam into third place last time, retains the ride on the mare.
"The only slight issue I have with Yellow Sam is she's drawn an awkward barrier," he said.
"She shows a lot of promise and she should appreciate the 1400 metres.
"It's her first time running over 1400 metres but all the indications are she shouldn't have any problems."
Yellow Sam is a $6 hope in early betting markets while Aspen Colorado is a $4.60 chance.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams and Tom Dabernig also have runners at Caulfield.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.