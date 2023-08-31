Claims Games were never going ahead 'conspiracy theory', says Ermacora

Claims the state government never planned to host the Commonwealth Games have been branded a "conspiracy theory" by a south-west politician.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the decision to cancel the event was the right one for Victoria.
"Yesterday's conspiracy theory was about a hidden element in a bill that meant Victoria was going to turn the nation into a republic," Ms Ermacora said.
"Today's conspiracy theory is that we never intended to run the games."
Ms Ermacora, who is based in Warrnambool, said the idea of hosting the Commonwealth Games was a well-meant initiative.
"It was embarked on with the most positive of intentions, particularly as no other host in the Commonwealth was forthcoming at the time," she said.
"However, it has been recognised that a 12-day event, with the multitude of logistical challenges it posed and costing $6 billion, was not going to be the best use of resources for this state.
"It takes leadership to change course even when that is obviously the right decision to make. I support Daniel Andrews's decision, as does Nikki Gemmell from The Australian, who argues that the Commonwealth Games are an outdated concept from a colonial area, and judging by the positive response from regional leaders, so does regional Victoria."
Ms Ermacora said the decision gave the state government an opportunity to "put our money where it is really needed".
"The games may not be proceeding but every single one of our permanent new and upgraded sporting infrastructure projects will still be delivered as planned by 2026," she said.
"This means big and small projects right across Victoria that will deliver modern facilities that communities want for both elite and grassroots sports for many years to come.
"It also means that we can go straight to delivering the final legacy from the infrastructure so that regional communities can benefit from the new and upgraded facilities earlier."
Ms Ermacora said the state government had also allocated more funding to regional Victoria.
"This is giving the Andrews government the opportunity to provide urgently needed worker accommodation, with an investment of $150 million in regional worker accommodation to provide new housing opportunities for regional communities where key workers are struggling to find affordable places to live," she said.
Ms Ermacora said it was clear there was no more important issue anywhere in Victoria than housing.
"There was no conspiracy theory about the games," she said.
"We were certainly going to go ahead with those games but the circumstances changed, and I am very, very proud that our leadership is in a position to take the gutsy decisions when they need to be taken. "The benefit to the whole of Victoria is that our children and grandchildren will not be left with a Commonwealth Games debt legacy but instead a marvellous legacy of sporting, tourism and housing infrastructure for generations to come."
In the wake of the Commonwealth Games being cancelled, Hockey South West president Paul Dillon said he hoped the club could secure some of the cash the state government had promised to upgrade the city's hockey facilities.
