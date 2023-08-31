The Standard
Interest in Warrnambool property increasing, says agent

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:05am, first published 8:41am
Buyers begin to return to market, says agent
Buyers begin to return to market, says agent

Interest in Warrnambool land decreased in the past six to 12 months, but buyer confidence appears to be returning, according to a Warrnambool real estate agent.

