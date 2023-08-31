Buyers begin to return to market, says agent

Interest in Warrnambool land decreased in the past six to 12 months, but buyer confidence appears to be returning, according to a Warrnambool real estate agent.
Gleeson Real Estate director Jeremy Gleeson said inquiries were not as strong as during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This may have potentially been due to the media coverage surrounding increased building costs and the fact that a number of 'volume builders' have struggled to meet the rising costs over the past couple of years; so we're now seeing some adjustments in land prices," Mr Gleeson said.
However, he said he believed people were beginning to return to the market.
"Since the recent interest rate hold, it's given buyers some confidence to re-enter the market and we're now seeing first home buyers and investors very active in the market again," Mr Gleeson said.
He said a lifestyle block in Davis Street, which boasts 2.5 acres of land, was attracting interest from a number of parties.
"The inquiries have been a mixture of developers and families looking for a lifestyle property," Mr Gleeson said.
The large block of land includes 440-square-metres, which is zoned residential.
"The remainder of the lot offers ample space to subdivide - subject to council approval - with a significant area of the lot on higher ground," Mr Gleeson said.
The parcel of land is expected to sell for between $920,000 and $999,990.
Mr Gleeson said the land was ideally located, with the Merri trail at the doorstep.
Herron Todd White's August report predicts Warrnambool land will be in strong demand in the coming months.
"Warrnambool is fortunate not to feature any points of major delay or access issues when travelling between the beach or CBD outward to the fringe low-density areas or the numerous satellite townships," it states.
"Combine the ease of access and mix of land sizes, landforms and picturesque views on offer and it all makes for a very desirable segment of the market.
"While this segment has not been immune from recent softer market conditions, it typically performs well and we expect it to bounce back in robust fashion."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.