The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

13 people have been killed on south-west roads this year, three more than for all of 2022.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike riders urged to take care during dangerous spring
Motorbike riders urged to take care during dangerous spring

Police are issuing an urgent road safety warning to all motorists, particularly motorcyclists, as Victoria enters a high-risk period for road fatalities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.