Motorbike riders urged to take care during dangerous spring

Police are issuing an urgent road safety warning to all motorists, particularly motorcyclists, as Victoria enters a high-risk period for road fatalities.
There were 28 lives lost on Victoria's roads in September last year - the highest number of fatalities recorded for the month in 16 years.
It was also the deadliest month for the entire year.
Police intelligence shows two-thirds of the fatalities recorded last September - 19 of the 28 lives lost - were vulnerable road users including motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Motorcyclists made up almost 40 per cent of all road users killed.
Just under half motorcyclist fatalities happened on country roads and involved riders aged under 29.
Mid this week a retired Warrnambool farmer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death after a collision at Allansford on May 26 two years ago.
The elderly driver turned in front of a motorcyclist along Ziegler Parade during a moment of inattention.
The 55-year-old rider died of injuries sustained at the scene.
The retired farmer will be sentenced in the county court on September 12.
Generally police suspect excessive and inappropriate speed, unauthorised riding, not wearing appropriate protective riding gear and driver behaviour around sharing the road with motorcyclists are key factors in fatal collisions involving motorcyclists.
With spring a time when many recreational motorcyclists jump back on their bikes police are urging all riders to be extra cautious.
They're also calling for other road users to pay due attention to their surroundings.
The south-west is on track to record its worst road toll in more than a decade with local police begging drivers to take care.
As of mid last month there had been 13 people killed on south-west roads this year, which is three more than for all of 2022.
There were 13 recorded road deaths across the region in 2021, 10 the previous year, 11 in 2019 and eight in 2018.
Victoria has recorded 197 lives lost so far this year, 40 more deaths than at the same time last year.
Police are determined to avoid a repeat of last September's concerning road trauma trend and will prioritise road policing enforcement across the month.
Police will come together for a landmark road safety forum on September 14 aimed at finding new ways to tackle the growing number of lives lost this year.
A statewide road policing operation will come into effect at month's end coinciding with the AFL Grand Final long weekend.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said too many drivers were still committing the "fatal five" offences which were to blame for most road deaths - speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, alcohol/drugs, fatigue and distraction.
She said police wanted everyone to think about not only their own safety but how their decisions and behaviour behind the wheel impacted the safety of others
A police spokesman said: "September is a fantastic time of year - it's the start of spring, footy finals, spring racing... there's lots to look forward to. Let's ensure it stays that way - we don't want September to be renowned for road trauma."
