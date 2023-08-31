Warrnambool police are seeking information from the public after thieves broke into a sports club container at Thunder Point.
A police spokesman said between August 11 and August 27 entry was forced to open a container located at Thunder Point Raceway, on MacDonald Street, south Warrnambool.
"Stolen from it was an orange first aid kit, defibrillator and a box of assorted merchandise with Warrnambool Mountain Bike Club which had logos on the merchandise," he said.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information about the merchandise is requested to contact police.
"If you have any information to assist with inquiries, please contact Constable Brody Stewart at the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au."
