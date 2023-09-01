Koroit ruckman Jag McInerney is following in his father's footsteps.
McInerney will make his senior Hampden league finals debut when Koroit takes on Cobden in an elimination final on Sunday, 20 years after his dad Luke, also a ruckman, played his part in the Saints' drought-breaking 2003 flag.
The 18-year-old said he was looking forward to his first taste of senior finals.
"A bit nervous, excited, can't wait," McInerney told The Standard.
McInerney is in his first season of senior football for Koroit after returning to the club following a year in Townsville.
He moved to the far north Queensland city with parents Luke and Danielle, finishing his secondary schooling and playing a season of senior football for Curra Swans.
He spent last summer in Darwin playing for Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League, culminating in an under 18 premiership before returning to Victoria Park ahead of the 2023 Hampden league season.
McInerney, who is a building apprentice at Steve Board Design and Construction, said he had always wanted to return to the Saints.
"I suppose everyone at the club knows who we are," he said. "My dad played seniors here... I pretty much grew up here, played a lot of my junior football here."
Luke, who visited Victoria Park last month as part of the Saints' 20-year 2003 premiership reunion, remains a key figure in his son's football journey.
"It's helped with dad's experience, him teaching me," McInerney said. "He's watching on (the) live streams and giving me tips all the time."
The young ruckman has featured in 12 senior games in 2023, with the other six home-and-away rounds spent at under 18.5 level.
He said he was content to play whatever role was needed of him for the team, as he embraces the experience of playing senior football.
"I just want to win really," he said.
McInerney has enjoyed the chance to go toe-to-toe against the competition's top-grade ruckmen, including former AFL premiership player Nathan Vardy at North Warrnambool Eagles in round eight.
He is expecting a tough opponent in the form of Cobden's Mark Marriott on Sunday, with the VFL-listed talent returning for the Bombers.
"It can be challenging but I don't mind that," McInerney said of his opponents. "I just want to do my best for the team."
He said the calibre of players at Victoria Park meant everyone worked hard to compete for senior spots.
The teenager relishes the chance to improve his craft under the watchful eye of premiership coach Chris McLaren.
"Chris, he's a great coach, knows his stuff, he's always helping (me)," he said.
McInerney said Koroit's younger players were never short of advice from the club's experienced premiership players, including former ruckman Jeremy Hausler, who retired at the end of last year.
"(Jeremy) was here last week giving me and Jake (McCosh) tips about rucking," McInerney said. "That helped a heap with confidence and positioning around the ground."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.