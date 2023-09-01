Defence has been a strength for Panmure this season and at the heart of it are sisters Bec Mitchell and Jess Rohan.
The siblings, who were both named in the league's team of the year on Wednesday night, reunited this year when Mitchell signed on as playing coach at the Bulldogs, with Rohan stepping down from coaching duties.
The duo has relished playing together again and on Saturday is hoping to help guide the Bulldogs to a Warrnambool and District league preliminary final win against minor premier Nirranda.
The Blues are star-studded on every line however Rohan and Mitchell, along with the rest of their side, are embracing the challenge.
"We're all pumped, we had a really good training, I think we're all excited," Mitchell told The Standard.
"I don't think the nerves have kicked in just yet, I think there'll be a few nerves on Saturday morning but excitement is through the roof, it's really good for the girls.
"Excitement, confidence within the team is sky high at the moment, so I definitely wouldn't rule us out, we're definitely keen for that win.
"We've got nothing to lose, we're all going to go out there firing, put it all on the court."
A win would see Panmure progress to the decider and earn a chance to clinch its first A grade premiership since 2014.
It would also see Mitchell and Rohan play in their first grand final together after they were teammates for years at Cobden before a season at Allansford with older sister Stacy Mills.
Rohan, a goal-defence, enjoys the freedom playing alongside Mitchell (goalkeeper).
"It's been good," she said.
"Having Bec back there gives me a bit of a chance to come out and play out of the ring knowing she's got the height back there and she can step up and do something."
Mitchell believes her younger sister's game has gone to greater heights this year.
"It's her best season she's played I reckon since we've been little," she said.
"So it's been good for Jess I think to hold up on her coaching roles and to get out and focus on a bit more individual things.
"She's really good to have back in the defence there and no one else I'd rather line up with."
A grand final berth would be special to both players however Mitchell views the year a success no matter the result.
"It would be absolutely amazing to make the grand final but it's amazing just to get to where we are now," she said.
"To get to that prelim - I said to the girls, it's a good feeling to get to where we are and we're definitely proud and all excited for this weekend regardless of win or loss."
