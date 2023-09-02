Voice needs to be sold with clarity

The impacts of road accidents have been underlined this week in two separate incidents. The first was the court appearance of an elderly driver who pleaded guilty to causing a motorcyclist's death in a tragic incident at Allansford. Victim impact statements tendered to the court were heart-breaking. The judge in that case now has a tough decision. The second incident involved a mum and dad and their children surviving a horror smash where a drink-driving P-plater sped away after the impact.