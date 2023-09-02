Voice needs to be sold with clarity

Dear valued subscriber,
Although nobody would ever mistake Anthony Albanese for an Obama, a Lincoln or a Churchill, he was both eloquent and persuasive at the announcement of the referendum date on Wednesday.
The trouble is he was preaching to the choir.
While it is good to have October 14 confirmed as the referendum date that has been taken for granted for weeks now. It was hardly news.
Mr Albanese's address, while heartfelt and emotional, was short on detail. His acknowledgement of the success of locally managed programs involving Indigenous rangers, community initiatives to get children to school and the like ignored one obvious fact.
They are already happening. The obvious response for the "no" camp to make is you don't need the Voice to emulate them elsewhere; government should just get on with the job.
While that is obviously simpler said than done, it is a sentiment that resonates with many - especially in regional Australia where socio-economic disadvantage and poor educational and health outcomes aren't unique to the Indigenous population.
The PM is hamstringing his cause by telling voters they must trust the government to determine the Voice's "composition, functions, powers and procedures".
There are many who, while possibly supportive of constitutional recognition - and even a Voice - in principle, won't buy a pig in a poke.
The absence of detail on how delegates could be appointed, what bureaucratic structure could be put in place to support them, how often they would meet and what this will likely cost has left the field wide open for "no" advocates.
Asking for clarity does not make an individual a redneck, a racist or a bogan. It's called "due diligence".
The tragedy is, there is, as the PM says, a desperate need for the Voice - even though it is not a magic bullet that will close the gap overnight. A new approach is needed. That's why there are groups campaigning in the south-west.
He is also correct to say this is a once in a generation opportunity. It's been more than two decades since Australians voted on a republic. The question has not been put again.
What the PM fails to grasp is that in light of this he needs to pull out all the stops.
If the Voice fails because the government has played its cards too close to its chest on how it might be implemented he will be at least partly to blame.
Unless the PM is willing to meet the undecided halfway with more detail the result will split the nation down the middle.
Nobody wants that.
Warrnambool City Council is about to launch a campaign for $77m for a range of priority projects. The advocacy plan is long overdue - something chief executive officer Andrew Mason has driven since taking the reins earlier in the year. There are some exciting projects on the list for the city.
The landscape is changing. This week we revealed a dozen beef, sheep and dairy farms have been snapped up in a $200m drive to establish more blue gum and pine plantations in the region. That's not all good, according to one councillor, who fears prime agricultural land will be lost and jobs too.
Offshore wind farms are gathering pace, according to a special report from senior journalist Katrina Lovell. Astonishing to think there are five companies eyeing the region's waters. There are calls for a balanced debate on the issue.
We asked Victoria's Treaty representatives their views on the Voice and they had some interesting opinions.
The impacts of road accidents have been underlined this week in two separate incidents. The first was the court appearance of an elderly driver who pleaded guilty to causing a motorcyclist's death in a tragic incident at Allansford. Victim impact statements tendered to the court were heart-breaking. The judge in that case now has a tough decision. The second incident involved a mum and dad and their children surviving a horror smash where a drink-driving P-plater sped away after the impact.
The wait times for south-west NDIS clients to see medical specialists has blown out to two years.
There's been a worrying rise in the use of party drug GHB and overdoses. Police have had some success intercepting dealers.
About 40 jobs have been created with the opening of Warrnambool's JB Hi Fi store.
The state government came in for criticism this week over hiding its decision to introduce tough key performance indicators for road construction contractors repairing the region's roads.
Warrnambool City Council's hopes for a chamber of commerce to be established may be just that with businesses lukewarm on the idea.
Wannon Water's $85m sewage treatment plant upgrade is on track.
Moyne Shire's events got a boost with the council dishing out more than $100,000 in grants. They came with news Macarthur's Music in the Vines won't be held again.
It's been another big week in sport. Reid Oval will host the WDFNL and Hampden league grand finals after a deal was done over the cost of bringing in portable toilets. The WDFNL held its best and fairest awards with Nirranda's John Paulin and Jo Couch giving the Blues a rare double in the top awards.
Great news for North Warrnambool Eagles with the club receiving funding for a new electronic scoreboard.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
