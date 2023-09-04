In the past year more than 1500 Warrnambool families struggling with rising living costs have sought assistance from St Vincent de Paul Society, new data shows.
St Vincent de Paul Society Warrnambool conference president Chris Pye said the cost of living crisis was taking a toll on families.
He fears "today's situation could be starting to mirror the Depression era".
Mr Pye spoke to The Standard as the charity launched its spring appeal to help raise money to address food insecurity. He said increased rent, mortgage stress and rising energy costs were hitting families.
He said the amount of financial assistance it had provided in the south-west had risen 20 per cent in the past five years..
"We really haven't seen the tidal wave that's coming," Mr Pye said. "I don't truly think it's really hit us yet."
In the 2022-23 financial year St Vincent de Paul provided food vouchers and gift cards to 1536 Warrnambool households. Inside those homes receiving assistance were 2108 adults and 1701 children.
In the previous financial year, 1612 Warrnambool households sought assistance, including 2264 adults and 1708 children.
Mr Pye said while the number of households it helped last year was slightly higher than the latest 2022-23 financial year figures, it didn't show the real picture.
"There were more households last year but our members are getting older and we're struggling to recruit new people," he said.
"It's a real struggle to get volunteers in any field and we're in a similar situation. If we had more capacity we could help more people."
Mr Pye said thousands of Victorian families were forced to go hungry because they couldn't afford essential food items.
He said this assistance St Vinnies provided was largely supplemented with staple items from Western District Food Share which was "incredible".
"Without Food Share it would be so difficult in Warrnambool and beyond. It goes to all the agencies and the schools are tapping into it too," he said.
Mr Pye said it was seeing an influx of new south-west families needing help, including people with jobs who were struggling to make ends meet.
He said in August 2023 its Hamilton branch interviewed 85 people who were seeking help compared with 31 in July 2023.
"All of a sudden, a lot of people are coming in with utility bills so that is starting to hit hard and these are new people," Mr Pye said. "If they're new people, it means that suddenly they're in crisis.
"I think we will see more financial stress because of rising mortgages. If you have an illness and you can't get work and you've used up your sick leave, you're going to run straight into mortgage stress. Hopefully you don't get evicted."
A lack of housing supply and affordable rentals across the region was a big issue with motels an expensive emergency housing option for the charity, he said.
Mr Pye urged people on the cusp of asking for help to reach out if they were struggling.
"I know when you're under financial pressure you don't think clearly and we don't want people to be in that situation," he said. "Let's get people through a difficult period now. Don't wait until the point where you're facing eviction from your home."
St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria chief executive officer Jennifer Fitzgerald said empty plates weren't a sign of a fair society and more needed to be done.
"Access to food is a human right. Every dollar you give to our Spring Appeal ensures, that together, we can fill empty plates, lunch boxes and, importantly, empty tummies. Together, we can provide nutritious food and make a difference in the lives of people struggling."
To donate go to donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-vic/spring
