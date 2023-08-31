WARRNAMBOOL Rangers will take belief into their South West Victoria Football Association preliminary final despite missing two of their key players.
The Elijah Macchia-coached side, which finished the regular season in second spot, will face third-ranked Corangamite Lions in Portland on Sunday without striker Clinton Demartin and goal keeper Cam Jennings who "popped his shoulder out in the last game".
Former coach Cameron Pyke is an experienced goal keeper and will slot into the role.
Macchia said the Rangers were excited to feature in finals.
"We are feeling content. We have had very good numbers at training this week and went out for dinner with the boys - we're doing a lot of stuff bonding wise," he said.
"Corangamite are a very good team and it will take a lot to beat them.
"We've won one and they've won one (against each other this season).
"At their home they won and at our home we won and it was only by a goal both ways, so it's going to be a close game no matter what, it just depends on how the wind blows to be honest."
The two sides played in the final regular season round.
"It gave me a lot to think about coming into the game so there will be a few things we're working on," Macchia said.
"They have a very good rotating midfield and they are very aggressive.
"They have two very quick wingers but we are quick as well so we don't really have a problem in that department."
Top-ranked Warrnambool Wolves will face fourth-placed Stawell Pioneers in the other preliminary final, also to be played at Portland.
Macchia said the Wolves had set the benchmark all season.
"Wolves are a very, very strong outfit. They're undefeated - they've got the depth, they've got a great mix of young and old, they're really quite excellent in every situation on the pitch," he said.
"They might trip up against Stawell - Stawell are also very good - but I am expecting it to be Wolves (into the grand final)."
The first-year Rangers coach led his side to a 9-3 win-loss record in 2023 and was pleased with the development players showed individually.
"Elijah O'Grady has really, really improved. I am really impressed with him," he said.
"He plays full-back.
"Isaac Welsh came in late in the season as we were losing players who were injured or players weren't able to come down from Geelong for uni.
"He's really solidified his spot in the team. He's a winger. He's very quick and he changed the game on the weekend."
In the women's competition, top-placed Warrnambool Wolves play fourth-placed Corangamite Lions and second-ranked Warrnambool Rangers take on Port Fairy Plovers.
