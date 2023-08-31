The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Rangers ready for 2023 SWVFA preliminary final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Rangers coach Elijah Macchia is excited for the South West Victoria Football Association finals. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool Rangers coach Elijah Macchia is excited for the South West Victoria Football Association finals. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

WARRNAMBOOL Rangers will take belief into their South West Victoria Football Association preliminary final despite missing two of their key players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.