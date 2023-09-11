Warrnambool's popular whale viewing platform at Logans Beach will get a million-dollar makeover if the city council gets its way.
Logans Beach whale nursery has been bringing whales, and tourists alike, to the same spot along the coast for years.
But after years of use it is in need of work.
The steep staircase that leads to the beach below has been prioritised by the council for replacement.
The platform was built about 20 years ago and the timber structure is in need of repair, but the staircase has deteriorated and no longer meets standards.
A proposed new staircase has already been designed and includes additional landings and a more gentle incline.
It is expected to cost $1 million and the council hopes to secure external funding to cover the entire cost of the works as one of its priority advocacy projects.
The timber staircase would go and be replaced with a steel structure similar to ones recently installed along Lady Bay beach.
The works would make sure the steps were safe and compliant with regulations.
The beach was recently the scene of an ocean rescue where an Italian tourist got into trouble while swimming.
SES, Ambulance Victoria and members of Victoria Police were called to the scene, and the tourist flown to a Melbourne hospital.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said Logans Beach was an important tourist drawcard, especially over the quieter winter months.
She said the upgrade would make it a whole lot better for everyone.
"It's not too big of an ask. It's really achievable," Cr Arnott said.
"It's a community asset that the community has really embraced."
