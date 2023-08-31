Cobden export Zach Merrett capped off a brilliant 2023 season by being named All-Australian for the third time at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.
The Essendon skipper, who was also named in the team in 2017 and 2021, enjoyed perhaps his finest season at the top level with his club falling narrowly short of returning to finals.
The 27-year-old Hampden league product was named on the bench in the final team.
In what was the silky midfielder's first year as captain, the left-footer averaged 28 disposals across his 22 matches, finishing seventh for total effective disposals in a sign of his class with ball in hand.
Merrett gathered 30 disposals or more on nine occasions throughout the year and is expected to poll heavily in the upcoming Brownlow Medal.
Fellow Hampden league product Rowan Marshall was named in the initial squad of 44 but narrowly missed out on final selection.
The Portland export has enjoyed his most dominant season as St Kilda's number one ruckman and will play in the upcoming elimination final on Saturday, September 9 against the GWS Giants.
Giants superstar Toby Greene was named captain of the team, with Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli named as vice-captain.
In total there was 12 new faces in the All-Australian team with Collingwood and Port Adelaide the most represented clubs.
Other award winners on the night included Bontempelli (AFLPA MVP and AFLPA best captain), North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel (AFL Rising Star and AFLPA best first year player) and Port Adelaide's Zak Butters (AFLPA most courageous).
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.