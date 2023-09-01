Cobden co-coach Dan Casey says he isn't ready to finish his coaching career at the club with a finals loss on Sunday.
Casey, who will step away from the role next season, is hoping to finish his time at the Hampden league club with a deep September run starting with the elimination final against Koroit.
"I know I'm not ready to finish up my coaching journey at Cobden on Sunday," Casey told The Standard. "And I know the boys are keen to keep on going... so we definitely won't be walking away with any excuses."
Casey is among three finals-bound coaches certain to end their tenures at their respective clubs by the end of the month.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Dowie and Terang Mortlake's Ben Kenna will both hand the coaching reins to former AFL players Nathan Vardy (Eagles) and Lewis Taylor (Bloods) next year.
The two teams face off on Saturday in a qualifying final but with both holding a double finals chance, they are guaranteed to feature in the second week of the four-week series.
Casey said it was an exciting prospect to lead the Bombers back to senior finals for the first time since 2017.
"The boys are all really just excited to be back playing finals in all three (football) grades, especially our senior group," he said. "It's up to us if we put in a good performance and we know we've got to be at our best to beat Koroit."
Dowie said featuring in finals football was a big reason why he enjoyed coaching.
"This is the really fun part of the season," he said. "The longer you stay alive, the closer you are to that last Saturday in September for the Hampden league."
The Eagles will hold more experience going into Saturday's match against Terang Mortlake, with the Bloods returning to finals for the first time since 2015.
The Eagles-Bloods are interesting match-up, considering Dowie previously coached Terang Mortlake to back-to-back premierships in 2004-05, while Kenna played under the six-time Hampden league premiership coach.
Dowie said while he had a "soft spot" for the Bloods, it wouldn't impact his hunger to help the Eagles secure their maiden Hampden league senior flag.
"It's been a while since I've been at Terang Mortlake, probably a lot of the players wouldn't know (I coached there)," he said. "But I coached Ben Kenna and Ben and I are pretty close.
"I think it's fantastic the Eastern side teams (Terang Mortlake and Cobden) are featuring in the finals again."
Casey and Dowie agreed this year's finals series was anyone's to win.
"South (Warrnambool) are definite favourites for the flag but it's just one of those years where anyone can win," Casey said. "Now, for the next four weeks, it's who can prepare and recover the best will win."
