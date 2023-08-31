The Standard
Buses replace trains on Warrnambool line September 2 to 10

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
August 31 2023 - 4:20pm
A sign at Warrnambool train station with details of bus replacements throughout September, 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A sign at Warrnambool train station with details of bus replacements throughout September, 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Bus replacements on the Warrnambool line will leave half-an-hour earlier than the train schedule as works take place from Saturday, September 2, V/Line has advised.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

