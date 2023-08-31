Bus replacements on the Warrnambool line will leave half-an-hour earlier than the train schedule as works take place from Saturday, September 2, V/Line has advised.
The major upgrades will take place along the rail corridor between South Geelong and Warrnambool.
V/Line said coaches would replace all trains between Geelong and Warrnambool from the first service on Saturday, September 2, 2023 to the last service on Sunday, September, 10.
"Passengers travelling on Monday to Friday will board a train on the Geelong line between Geelong and Southern Cross," a spokesperson said.
"Selected weekend services will be replaced by coaches for the entire journey between Southern Cross and Warrnambool.
"Coaches to Geelong will depart Warrnambool station up to 30 minutes earlier than the usual train times to ensure connection with trains at Geelong.
"Passengers should allow extra time for the journey by coach."
Coaches will also replace trains on the Geelong line for the entire journey for the 5.56am Geelong to Southern Cross weekday service and 4.31pm from Southern Cross to Geelong weekday service.
IN OTHER NEWS
Additionally, coaches will replace some evening trains for the entire journey between Southern Cross and Geelong and Waurn Ponds.
Coaches to Geelong will depart Waurn Ponds, Marshall and South Geelong up to 40 minutes earlier than the usual train times.
Passengers should allow up to 40 minutes extra for their journey by coach.
V/Line encourages passengers to check the Public Transport Victoria website or phone app for the latest updates.
Crews will progress on upgrades to train detection technology as part of stage two of the Warrnambool Line Upgrade, with work in the rail corridor in Camperdown, Boorcan, Terang and Warrnambool to include trenching, cable installation and access track construction
Additional works will take place at the South Geelong and Marshall stations.
The Standard previously reported there would be further works on the line between Geelong and Warrnambool stations between Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.