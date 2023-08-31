Greater Western Victoria Rebels will welcome back one of its X factor talents ahead of a must win wildcard match at Mars Stadium on Sunday.
Cobden forward Rhys Unwin is one of eight Hampden league players selected for the week one finals match against Murray Bushrangers, alongside fellow Bomber Flynn Penry, South Warrnambool's George Stevens, Luamon Lual and Wil Rantall, and Koroit's Mitchell Lloyd and Connor Byrne.
Unwin has kicked 17 goals from 12 appearances this year as a bottom-ager, and has been praised by coach David Loader for his uncanny sense around goals.
The Rebels, despite finishing second on the Coates Talent League ladder, hold no double chances in finals and must win if they are to stay alive.
"From now on in there are no second chances, so we must play four quarter football," Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown said. "We must ensure we continue to play the brand of football we want to play.
"It's important everyone plays their role to ensure we continue on into week two of the finals."
The Rebels are coming off a 56-point win against Western Jets, with the Bushrangers fresh off a bye.
Meanwhile, the Rebels' girls squad will play their final home-and-away clash against Bendigo Pioneers prior to the Rebels' boys match.
South Warrnambool's Yezza Hawkins made a late debut for the Rebels last week and retains her spot for a second week, while fellow Roosters teammate Maggie Johnstone returns for her first game since round 13.
Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop, Portland's Jenna Bristow and Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston will also line up against the Pioneers, as will Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch and South Warrnambool export Olivia Wolter.
The Rebels' girls match starts at 9.50am on Sunday, with the boys game to follow from 12pm.
