The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale's Manny Sandow a chance to feature in preliminary final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 31 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Tigers ruckman Manny Sandow is a chance to play in Saturday's preliminary final after injuring his leg on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Star Tigers ruckman Manny Sandow is a chance to play in Saturday's preliminary final after injuring his leg on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale may be spared a major injury blow, with Tigers coach Josh Sobey declaring ruckman Manny Sandow a good chance to play in the preliminary final against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.