Merrivale may be spared a major injury blow, with Tigers coach Josh Sobey declaring ruckman Manny Sandow a good chance to play in the preliminary final against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
Sandow, who finished fifth in the Warrnambool and District league's Esam Medal count on Wednesday, left the field early with a lower-leg injury in the minor premiers' loss to Nirranda in Saturday's second semi-final.
"He's looking like he'll get up," Sobey told The Standard of his star big man.
"He was pretty sore Monday/Tuesday, got cleared of any damage so that was a bonus and that was our biggest concern come Saturday, more-so just where it was.
"Once the x-ray came back the recovery process started. Compared to Sunday to now, he's a new man."
The Tigers mentor acknowledged losing Sandow against the Blues hurt the side's structure.
Reggie Barling, who has rotated between the reserves and senior sides this season, was forced to shoulder the ruck load with Sean Barnes chipping in.
"Obviously Reg coming in was great but we probably didn't plan for him to ruck 100 per cent and then a switch with Sean having to give a chop-out," Sobey said.
"Just a flow-on effect in different lines and positions. You don't plan for that stuff but I thought Reg did a fantastic job in such a short period to go and have a crack and make an impact.
"Hopefully things might go our way a little bit better this week."
Sobey confirmed important tall Matt Hausler would be available for selection after he was a late out against the Blues but expected the team to be "pretty similar".
"We'll have a look at that tonight," he said.
"We're going to back the team in and we're really confident we can adjust in a few areas and get after Saturday's game that's for sure."
The Tigers have triumphed on both occasions against the Power this year, prevailing by 13 points in their most recent clash (round 10) - a match that saw Sandow named their best player.
Back-to-back narrow finals wins have the Power playing with a sense of freedom and Sobey won't be underestimating them.
"They've been building no doubt," he said.
"They've had some real solid wins over the last couple of weeks and been a grind for them in the last quarter of both games.
"We're ready for a really big contest and the review process for us this week was as good as we've had. The boys are eager to get out and compete against a quality outfit again."
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke confirmed co-captain Ryan O'Connor would return for the do-or-die clash after missing the the side's semi-final win against Panmure under concussion protocols.
He was unsure of who would be omitted for the reliable defender.
"Ryan O'Connor he got the tick of approval today, so he'll play," Bourke said.
"Not sure who is out just yet, we weren't 100 per cent sure if Ryan was going to play or not. We'll just work through that tonight and make that decision later on."
Bourke said the Power were "really excited" for the contest.
"Obviously it's going to be a pretty big test," he said.
"Merrivale have been the benchmark deservedly all year, they're going to come out firing. Prelims and big finals don't come round every year so we're just excited for the challenge."
All teams are as supplied by clubs*
Merrivale Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: J.Fary, W.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: S.Doukas, O.Doukas, J.Gleeson
C: T.Stephens, J.Porter, H.Owen
HF: J.Brooks, B.McCutcheon, H.Gurry
F: B.Bell, N.Krepp, D.Weir
R: C.Rix, T.Porter, M.Sandow
Int: A.Campbell, S.Gleeson, M.Hausler, Z.Neave
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: S.O'Connor, N.Bourke, J.Brooks
HB: T.McKenzie, R.O'Connor, J.Evans
C: E.Lee, J.Dillon, J.Moloney
HF: N.Marshall, D.Barbary, S.Kenna
F: L.Boyd, S.Judd, F.Beasley
R: B.Moloney, S.Uwland, J.Wallace
Int: N.Castersen, D.Vick, L.Tebble
