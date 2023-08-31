A new careers program will help connect Warrnambool employers with an "untapped" pool of prospective staff.
Brophy Family and Youth Services has launched YouThrive, an initiative connecting young people on NDIS plans with employers and experiences.
Youth opportunities team manager Kim Watts said the idea came about after staff - which had been working with young people in the education and employment space for about seven years - realised many were on NDIS plans.
"So we decided to tap into that world," she said.
"We help with whatever challenge they may think they have - we can overcome that, whether that's a disability of some type, whether they've got problems in relation to their family situation or challenges in the community.
"It's not about highlighting the disability, it's more so that they're a young person who wants to work and have goals and dreams. We're all about the dreams, and working out how we get there.
"It might mean we need to take a left rather than a right, but it's okay, we'll get there."
Employer engagement coordinator Ben Clegg said there were plenty of young people of all abilities searching for a job.
"Any workforce should be a picture of the community they're working with but often workplaces don't represent that very well," he said.
"There's just a real appetite for staff right now - employers are really looking at where those untapped resources of potential workers are and one of those are young people of all abilities."
He said the program aimed to give participants multiple employment options.
"Often people of all abilities are put into boxes because there aren't enough options around for them," Mr Clegg said.
"For example, with Tasty Plate, it's a great option with awesome supports but it's a hospitality pathway, so it may not be a pathway they want to go on.
"But unless other people provide another option, where do they go?".
