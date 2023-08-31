The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Brophy Warrnambool's YouThrive to connect employers with young people

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brophy Family and Youth Services staff Ben Clegg, Matilda Ryan and Kin Watts are excited to launch the new YouThrive program. Picture by Anthony Brady
Brophy Family and Youth Services staff Ben Clegg, Matilda Ryan and Kin Watts are excited to launch the new YouThrive program. Picture by Anthony Brady

A new careers program will help connect Warrnambool employers with an "untapped" pool of prospective staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.