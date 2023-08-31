Hoax caller fights four-month jail term

A former Warrnambool man who repeatedly made hoax calls to triple-zero, claiming there was a fire at his ex-partner's house, has appealed the severity of a four-month jail sentence.
The 42-year-old man, who now resides in Colac, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 3 to 18 charges including using a carriage service to menace, making a false report and persistently breaching a family violence intervention order.
He was jailed for four months and fined $3000.
The man cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim in the order.
In the appeal at the Warrnambool County Court on Thursday defence counsel Richard Jakobson said his client had now completed a men's behaviour change program and time served was now appropriate, alongside another community corrections order.
Judge Kevin Doyle ordered the man be assessed for another CCO before a further plea and finalisation of sentencing next Tuesday
"I haven't made up my mind," Judge Doyle told the man.
"I may reaffirm the sentence of the magistrate. I'll see what corrections say before deciding."
The magistrates court previously heard the man and the victim were in a relationship for about eight months, ending in April 2021.
Soon after the man was convicted of stalking, recklessly causing injury and assaulting the same victim.
He was placed on a CCO after serving a month in custody on remand.
After being released the man repeatedly called the victim from pay phones across the Warrnambool region in an attempt to conceal his identity.
He also made three hoax calls to triple-zero requesting fire services attend at her house on November 15 and December 17 and 30.
Each time Warrnambool's Fire Rescue Victoria and State Emergency Service volunteers attended the house to find there was no emergency.
The man was observed driving past the victim's house during the December 30 incident.
The calls were considered to be malicious and investigated by police.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said the offender not only stalked and harassed the victim, but used "scarce community safety aspects" to do it.
"He's calling triple-zero, taking out SES and fire brigade services that may have been required for emergencies," Ms Howe said.
"It is expensive to bring those vehicles out of their sheds and there's no explanation given as to why he's calling triple-zero other than a means to harass this affected family member."
