Unlicensed wanted man arrested after appearing in court from driver's seat of his car

UPDATED, Friday, 8.30am:
A wanted Warrnambool man has been arrested by uniform officers and police detectives on Friday morning.
Timothy Benson, 33, was arrested at units in Warrnambool's Lachlan Street without incident.
He was wanted on six warrants of apprehension and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
Warrants were issued after Mr Benson was slammed by a magistrate for appearing in court from the front seat of his car.
He was previously charged with dangerous driving while pursued by police, possessing a gun, drink-driving and other serious offences.
Mr Benson was to appear in court on Monday this week but linked in via video from his car, which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described as "not suitable".
Mr Benson is currently unlicensed.
Mr Benson said he was at a friend's house, three hours from Warrnambool, and agreed to attend court in person the next day, Tuesday.
But he failed to appear and six warrants were issued for his arrest.
On Thursday: A Warrnambool man slammed for appearing remotely in court from the driver's seat of his car is now wanted on six arrest warrants.
Timothy Benson, 33, is accused of dangerous driving while pursued by police, possessing a gun, drink-driving and other serious offences.
He was expected to plead guilty to some of the offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 28, but was slammed for appearing remotely in court from his car.
Mr Benson was not driving but was seated inside the vehicle, which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said was "not suitable".
He is unlicensed.
The magistrate said Mr Benson was facing "extremely serious charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm" and was also on six sets of bail.
Mr Benson said he was at a friend's house, three hours from Warrnambool, and agreed to attend court in person the next day.
But he failed to appear and six warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police say the man is known to frequent Warrnambool and surrounding areas.
In July 2023 a police police prosecutor told the court Mr Benson had five briefs of evidence yet to be heard, which were listed in August, October and November.
"There's a lot of matters outstanding," she said.
Those charges include an alleged firearms offence and a number of drug driving intercepts.
He was then charged with dangerous driving while pursued by police in Warrnambool.
When he last appeared in court a magistrate said Mr Benson was at risk of becoming institutionalised.
He had 63 pages of prior court appearances up until last year.
Anyone with information, or who sights Mr Benson, should contact Warrnambool police Senior Constable Sam McCallum or Crime Stoppers.
