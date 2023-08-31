The Standardsport
Ciaron Maher says Sydney's $1 million prize money convinced him to spurn Melbourne

By Tim Auld
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
Excellent prize money and a good barrier draw swayed top trainer Ciaron Maher to run his talented mare Bella Nipotina in Sydney instead of Melbourne on Saturday.

