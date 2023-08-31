Excellent prize money and a good barrier draw swayed top trainer Ciaron Maher to run his talented mare Bella Nipotina in Sydney instead of Melbourne on Saturday.
Maher accepted with Bella Nipotina in the $1 million Group 3 Concorde Stakes at Randwick and the $200,000 Group 3 Cockram Stakes at Caulfield but the Melbourne Cup winning trainer decided to tackle star sprinter Nature Strip in the million dollar race over 1000 metres.
It pits Australia's two leading trainers - Maher and Chris Waller - head to head on the first Saturday of spring at Randwick.
"I suppose we have a million reasons why we have to run her at Randwick," Maher told ACM Racing. "We've got to think of our owners. They are paying the bills. It's an amazing amount of prize money.
"There was no other option left open to us after Bella Nipotina drew barrier three in the Concorde and gate 15 for the Cockram. It turned out to be an easy decision to make once the barrier draw for both meetings came out. We're running for $580,000 first prize at Randwick compared to $120,000 at Caulfield.
"There's a significant difference in stakes for second. It's $190,000 in Sydney and $36,000 in Melbourne."
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace is aware the Concorde Stakes is a tougher race than the Cockram but he believes Bella Nipotina is up to the challenge in the 1000-metre speed test.
"The Concorde is a good quality field but I think we'll be competitive," he said. "Nature Strip is running in the Concorde. He may be nine years old and in the twilight time of his career but I've been very impressed with his two trials at Rosehill.
"He appears to be in top shape. Nature Strip has an incredible record winning 22 of his 43 starts. His first-up record is outstanding having won six of 12 and he likes soft ground which I think we'll get in the Concorde.
"Nature Strip is the benchmark runner in the race but I've also got a healthy respect for a couple of other runners in Eduardo and In Secret. Eduardo has an exceptional first-up record and can handle soft ground.
"I was impressed with his trial at Warwick Farm two weeks ago and In Secret has the Cummings polish. She's a very talented mare."
Bella Nipotina rounded off her preparation for the Concorde with a couple of impressive trials.
"I'm more than happy with the fitness of Bella Nipotina," Maher said. "She's goes in the race in top condition. Her work at home has been good. One of the keys to her is to keep her fresh.
"Bella Nipotina's first-up record is good. She should be hitting the line hard at the end of the 1000 metres. The top liners in the Concorde will all need to be on their A-game otherwise she could knock them over. I think she's a great each-way hope."
The early betting market for the Concorde with Bet365 has Nature Strip as the $3.10 favourite with In Secret the second favourite at odds of $3.30. Bella Nipotina is a $9 hope in the early betting.
Last start Rosebud winner Tiz Invincible looks well suited to the $300,000 Furious Stakes at Randwick on Saturday, according to Maher.
"I was very happy with the first-up win by Tiz Invincible in the Rosebud," he said. "Tiz Invincible has trained on really well from that win. I'm sure she'll love the 1200 metres of the Furious Stakes. She looks like she's in for a good campaign."
Tiz Invincible, who is a $4.40 hope with Bet365 will be ridden by champion jockey James McDonald.
The $750,000 Group 1 Memsie Stakes is the feature race on Saturday's Caulfield program. The last start Lawrence Stakes winner Mr Brightside and I Wish I Win are favoured to run well in 1400 metre race but the Maher-Eustace stable have two runners.
They saddle up imported gallopers Duke Of Sessa and Steinem. Maher said the Memsie Stakes is a great kick off point for both horses.
"We've been very happy with the work of Duke Of Sessa and Steinem," he said. "They're both quality horses and will appreciate races over more ground later in their campaigns but they should both be finishing off the 1400 metres in the Memsie strongly."
Maher is hopeful of a forward showing from Chorlton Lane in a restricted race at Caulfield on Saturday, following a win by the imported galloper at Rosehill in late August.
"Chorlton Lane is a progressive type of horse," he said. "I was impressed with his last start win at Rosehill. He's done nothing wrong since he joined our stable. Chorlton Lane has plenty of upside and should run well at Caulfield."
Bet365 have Chorlton Lane as the $4.40 second favourite.
