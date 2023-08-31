The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's St. Joseph's Primary School celebrates Arts Week with Disney theme

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spectators were in awe of this Star Wars display on the school grounds.
Spectators were in awe of this Star Wars display on the school grounds.

Vibrant stained glass windows lit the faces of passers-by as part of one school's Art Week celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.