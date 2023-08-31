Vibrant stained glass windows lit the faces of passers-by as part of one school's Art Week celebrations.
More than 500 people gathered at Warrnambool's St. Joseph's Primary School's art night walk on Wednesday, August 30.
Education business manager Cathy Duynhoven said the theme for this year's display was Disney.
"The community loved it so much last year, we thought we'd do it again," she said.
"We've had Arts Week every second year for about 10-12 years now.
"The night walk is a way to showcase the work the children have been doing with their teachers, it's just a great concept which the community seems to love."
She said the display was a culmination of about one months' work.
"All year levels get involved, the teachers and students have been working on this for about three to four weeks," Ms Duynhoven said.
"The teachers got to choose the theme for each window, as long as it had a Disney link. They got to choose their story.
"It's a good opportunity to also congratulate the art teachers who have done a great job, and to recognise the hours and hours they've been put into arts week.
"They're the brainchild behind this."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.