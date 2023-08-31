Portland residents are concerned commercial fisherman may relocate to the city and decimate their marine ecosystem.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the community was concerned about the threat to fish supplies and the city's tourism industry.
In parliament this week she called for the Minister for Outdoor Recreation to put in place a ban on netting in the Portland bay.
Ms Britnell called for an interim ban from Lawrence Rocks to the Fitzroy River.
"Several decades ago after years of overfishing, the fishing community recognised something needed to change or fishing would not be sustainable in Portland," she said.
"In 1994, a handshake agreement was struck that determined there would be no commercial netting done in Portland bay."
Ms Britnell said fish including king george whiting and snapper were at dangerously low levels before the agreement was introduced.
"Consequently we have bountiful fishing supplies today," she said.
"Since then commercial and recreation fishermen have co-existed in harmony for decades,honouring their gentleman's agreement.
"Due to the recent ban of commercial fishing in Port Phillip Bay and other locations along the Victorian coastline, the Portland community are rightly concerned that some of the 150 commercial licences that are currently held in Victoria will now relocate and start netting around Portland Bay, putting Portland's fish stocks at risk."
Ms Britnell said regulations in place banned commercial fishing in the bay over holiday periods.
"The local community would like to see this extended all year round," she said.
"From the locals' experience, without the ban the bay's marine ecosystem will be decimated once again and Portland will lose its status as a recreational fishing haven."
She said the community was concerned its status as a popular city to visit for recreational fishing would be under threat.
Ms Britnell said the community's dedication to protecting the city's fish stocks should be formally recognised with a ban.
"They have been successful in doing it before so we need to ensure they can continue to do this in the future," she said.
