The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland residents call for ban on commercial netting to protect fish stock

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Roma Britnell has called for a ban on commercial netting in Portland bay.
MP Roma Britnell has called for a ban on commercial netting in Portland bay.

Portland residents are concerned commercial fisherman may relocate to the city and decimate their marine ecosystem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.