MADI Kelly's decision to join Hawkesdale-Macarthur three years ago has culminated in the biggest individual accolade of her netball career.
The goal attack was crowned the Mininera and District Netball Association's A grade best and fairest at a vote count on Wednesday night.
Kelly, 29, polled 27 votes to win from Penshurst's Rachael Mibus (21) following a standout season in the Eagles' goal ring.
The Warrnambool-based netballer led the competition for goals, scoring 472.
"I just had the most fun I've had ever and maybe that's why I played so well," Kelly said.
"I was really supported by my coaches (Josie Barker and Sarah Madden), teammates and the club. It just felt really nice playing each week."
Kelly, who previously played for Cavendish and Glenthompson-Dunkeld and grew up in the Mallee town of Hopetoun, joined Hawkesdale-Macarthur when she moved to Warrnambool three years ago.
She recently started a new job at The Orange Door after a foster care role with Mackillop Family Services.
The re-location to Warrnambool - the city where her dad grew up - coincided with her decision to play netball for the Eagles.
"I think it's got a real country feel about the club, it's got great people there and great leadership from the netball co-ordinator and the footy co-ordinator and it just feels really family-oriented," Kelly said.
"Good people are attracted out there and it's a good vibe."
Kelly said her form in 2023 was aided by her teammates.
"We focused a lot on building a good culture and friendship within in the group which I think helped us play better," she said of the Eagles' A grade side which made the semi-final stage.
"It was a really supportive coaching group and a positive feel. We would work on things in a positive sense."
The Mininera league covers a large geographical area - other successful players from the south-west included Penshurst's Libby Rentsch who was was runner-up in C grade.
Her sister Anna won the 15 and under netball award.
The Mininera and District Football League will hold its vote count in Ararat on Monday night.
