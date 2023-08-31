Re 'Deal done for finals' (The Standard, Wednesday August 30). Reading the article it appears as though the East Warrnambool Football Netball Club is responsible for the Reid Oval redevelopment shortfalls. This needs to be corrected as two of our members formed part of the sub-committee working on the project. Through numerous emails and correspondence to Warrnambool City Council (also directed to both the WDFNL and Hampden league) they consistently raised that the lack of toilets was to be a major issue along with a financial burden to users during finals series. Easy to blame a club that has been struggling rather than accepting that the whole development is not fit for purpose due to a project team being led by people from outside the district without the operational understanding of how the ground was utilised throughout an entire football season inclusive of finals.
East Warrnambool Football Netball Club Committee
What a joke this council is for signing off on the train wreck outer at Warrnambool's Reid Oval. The ground itself is excellent and deserves praise. But we are now stuck with a grandstand that can't be used in wet or hot conditions due to no shelter from the elements, a canteen designed to cater for 50 people, a tin shed for a bar with fridge room designed to cater for a small home and away crowd and the total 'toilet-gate' joke.
Cries of 'jewel in the crown' and 'state of the art facility' were bandied around by WCC representatives prior to the ground's use. I think not.
Anyone who has worked in club canteens and bars, or spectators who seek shelter and toilets at sporting facilities, could have looked at these plans and saved the WCC enough money from consultancy fees to have built the toilets, canteen, bar and grandstand as operable, comfortable and accessible facilities the first time.
The HFNL and WDFNL should never have been put in the situation of having to cough up so much money for toilets due to those who signed off on the plans and the handover documents for the flawed facility.
The whole saga is 'A Nightmare on Cramer Street' without Freddy Krueger.
Gavin Arnott, Allansford
The letter by Marilyn Rantall of Cobden (The Standard, August 25) was an embarrassment. Remind yourself and Marilyn about the meaning of indigenous: it refers to people who lived there before colonists or settlers arrived. Oh, how the whiteness shines through Marilyn and avoids the truth about white settlement in Australia. The murder, rape, slavery, mutilation, stolen children, benign genocide and prejudice that still lingers in this country. PS: I'm a whitefella and not proud of it.
Bill Keneley, Grasmere
Some people may well have decided to vote no in the forthcoming Referendum as Marilyn Rantall, of Cobden, has suggested (letters, August 26) however I encourage voters to not be persuaded by the conflation of her arguments against voting Yes. The Constitution currently has two Sections; 25 and 51 (xxvi), where race is specifically discussed in term of a) a Provision to disqualify persons of race and b) special laws able to be made for people of any race. Those of us descended from convicts or settlers to this country are not indigenous. The Oxford dictionary defines "indigenous" as people inhabiting or existing in a land from the earliest times or from before the arrival of colonists. We can be proud of our forebears who fought in military conflicts without that determining a vote against the Voice. Indeed we should remember that many Indigenous men fought too. Today's indigenous people are descendants of the original peoples of this land we now call Australia. They are not recent immigrants. It's we immigrants and descendants of immigrants who have severely disrupted their way of life and caused the harms that are now reflected in the disadvantage that many first people suffer. As a minority group, 3-4 per cent of our country's population, they need more than one vote, they need a Voice.
Marilyn Schroeder, Warrnambool
We are all pondering which way to vote. Or why we have to vote? "We are one, we are many from all the lands on Earth we come" The YES voice is being sold to us like we are racist if we do not agree with this campaign. I believe in unity regardless of colour, race, origin, sex. We are all just people.
A YES may in fact be the racist vote as it means wanting one race to be treated differently. We all want recognition of the traditional land owners but also recognition of how Australia is the most accepting multi-cultural country in the world. The Government should stop bringing up a topic that makes division among its people. A voice why? I thought a voice was a local member for parliament. (In this area our voices talk about pot holes). The problem we will find in a vote, a lot of indigenous people are not even on the electoral roll, so we have self-acclaimed do-gooders making decisions for others in which it is none of their business.
The government needed not spend billions on a vote and force feed us an issue that they should be able to resolve without us. Help feed, clothe, educate the underprivileged and carry out their election promises. The voices I hear wish for nothing more than that.
A neutral box to tick needs to be implemented, otherwise it's a big fat "NO" from me.
Richard Conlan, Port Fairy
Dear 'daring' Dan,
Don't let your fear try to stunt us all...
Is 'no' your best shot at the poppy so tall ?
NO long walk
No bridge talk
No Sorry coming from you...
Just doubt and fear,
And 'father knows best..'
We all know
The answer is YES..!
We'll be at our best Dan, moving ahead, So accentuate the positive Dan and not the FALSE dread...
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
Royal Life Saving Society - Australia research shows 549 children under five have drowned in the past 20 years in Australia, predominantly in backyard swimming pools. Drowning is silent and quick. By the time you count 20 seconds, a young child can drown.
The children who are most at risk are aged just one year old. As young children become more mobile and independent, they are often drawn to water. We know that eight times that number of children are involved in a non-fatal drowning incident and can be left with life-limiting disabilities.
While pool fencing legislation has significantly reduced the number of young children drowning, there is still more we can do. Kids can't help themselves around water, you need to. Keep Watch.
There are four key things everyone can do to help prevent young children drowning: supervise, restrict, teach, and respond.
Supervise: Always keep young children within arm's reach when you are in, on, or near water is critical. If they're close to you, you have time to respond to any emergency. But no adult can be on-watch 24 hours a day. We know distractions happen. Another child needs help. The doorbell rings. The adult in charge needs to use the bathroom.
Restrict: That is where pool fencing comes in. The physical barrier buys precious moments during those distractions to notice the child has wandered away - moments that can prevent a tragedy. The last few years have been tough across the country with floods, fires, and unseasonable conditions. All those environmental factors can undermine the safety of your fence. Does the gate still self-close and latch? Have any of the fence posts moved or been damaged? Is the ground still holding the fence solidly in place?
You can download a free home pool safety checklist here: https://www.royallifesaving.com.au/about/campaigns-and-programs/keep-watch
Teach: It is important to discuss water safety with your child and set some rules about what to do around water and how to use them consistently in all water environments.
Respond: We know no prevention system is perfect. So if you haven't done CPR training, or you completed it a long time ago, make that a priority this month.
Keep Watch and protect the littlest members of your family.
Justin Scarr, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia
