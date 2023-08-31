The Standard
Warrnambool's Reid Oval and the Voice dominate letters

Updated September 1 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:30am
Reid Oval's spectator facilities are inadequate, writes Allansford's Gavin Arnott. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Reid Oval's spectator facilities are inadequate, writes Allansford's Gavin Arnott. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

'Don't blame our club' for oval shortcomings

Re 'Deal done for finals' (The Standard, Wednesday August 30). Reading the article it appears as though the East Warrnambool Football Netball Club is responsible for the Reid Oval redevelopment shortfalls. This needs to be corrected as two of our members formed part of the sub-committee working on the project. Through numerous emails and correspondence to Warrnambool City Council (also directed to both the WDFNL and Hampden league) they consistently raised that the lack of toilets was to be a major issue along with a financial burden to users during finals series. Easy to blame a club that has been struggling rather than accepting that the whole development is not fit for purpose due to a project team being led by people from outside the district without the operational understanding of how the ground was utilised throughout an entire football season inclusive of finals.

