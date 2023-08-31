Some people may well have decided to vote no in the forthcoming Referendum as Marilyn Rantall, of Cobden, has suggested (letters, August 26) however I encourage voters to not be persuaded by the conflation of her arguments against voting Yes. The Constitution currently has two Sections; 25 and 51 (xxvi), where race is specifically discussed in term of a) a Provision to disqualify persons of race and b) special laws able to be made for people of any race. Those of us descended from convicts or settlers to this country are not indigenous. The Oxford dictionary defines "indigenous" as people inhabiting or existing in a land from the earliest times or from before the arrival of colonists. We can be proud of our forebears who fought in military conflicts without that determining a vote against the Voice. Indeed we should remember that many Indigenous men fought too. Today's indigenous people are descendants of the original peoples of this land we now call Australia. They are not recent immigrants. It's we immigrants and descendants of immigrants who have severely disrupted their way of life and caused the harms that are now reflected in the disadvantage that many first people suffer. As a minority group, 3-4 per cent of our country's population, they need more than one vote, they need a Voice.

