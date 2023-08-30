The south-west is seeing a rise in the use of a clear, odourless party drug that can melt plastic and put users in a coma within minutes.
GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), otherwise known as "juice", is a depressant drug, which means it slows down messages travelling between the brain and body.
It's usually found in clear liquid form, it's odourless and when the dosage is wrong, or mixed with other drugs or alcohol, it can put users into a coma.
WRAD Health acting chief executive officer Mark Powell said the service had seen an increase in numbers presenting for assistance with GHB use.
"I am also hearing anecdotal reports of people presenting to the emergency department after an overdose on GHB," he told The Standard.
"GHB is a central nervous system depressant so it can have the effect of reducing inhibitions, feeling relaxed and potentially euphoric effects however our greatest concern is risk of overdose.
"With all depressant drugs the risk of overdose comes from its potential of slowing breathing, drowsiness, unconsciousness and in some cases dying."
GHB was first manufactured and studied in the 1960s and used as a general anaesthetic. It was widely available in the 1980s but is now an illegal drug in Australia.
It is often manufactured from a solvent found in floor cleaning products, nail polish, and superglue removers, and is believed to be able to melt plastic.
Mr Powell said the difference between euphoria and overdose can be a matter of a single millilitre.
A hit is usually about one to five ml but the subsequent effects depend on a number of factors, including body weight, tolerance and the ability to metabolise the drug.
While 2ml could be enough for one person to get high, it could put another in a coma.
Mr Powell said the clear liquid was also easily disguised in drinks.
He said a risk commonly seen in overdoses was when users combined drugs, such as GHB and alcohol.
About 145ml of GHB was seized by police after a stolen car was pulled over at Bolwarra on Monday, August 28.
The drug was split across four vials and there was enough for nearly 30 hits.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, the region's investigation and response manager, recently reported an increase in people being admitted to hospital and facing health complications in the police station cells after consuming the drug prior to an arrest.
"Police are finding people who use methamphetamine and other drugs may go on and commit other crimes, whereas people using GHB are actually dying," he said on August 18.
South-west police are running a Dob in a Dealer campaign for all of September..
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said members of the community could make anonymous tip-offs about drug activity to police and Crime Stoppers.
"We'll be running a strategy for the next month where members of the community can get in touch with us. Victoria Police can't do it alone and even the smallest bit of information helps," he said.
People are asked to reference the Dob in a Dealer campaign during their report.
WRAD Health will light up purple today, August 31, as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The Merri Street building provides a full range of medical services, as well as mental health supports and a dietitian.
Mr Powell said the service worked under a "harm reduction model", providing education and overdose prevention training as well as programs to address underlying issues that contribute to substance use in a "non-judgemental, compassionate way".
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.