Rising costs hit shire's roads, bins, animal services hard

Rising costs of materials and labour have hit Corangamite Shire Council's coffers hard.
New provisional council data has revealed the impact cost of living pressures and industry challenges have had on the council's service delivery across the 2022-23 financial year.
Hiring contractors to cover staff shortages and an increase in legal expenses for advice related to more complex applications and permits drove the cost of an average application to rise by 26.08 per cent from $1,420.78 in 2021-2022 to $1,791.30.
Meanwhile, the cost to reconstruct each square metre of sealed local road rose 12.32 per cent from $44.61 in 2021-22 to $50.10 in 2022-23 due to increases in cost of materials, plant and labour rates, equipment and fuel.
There was also a lack of local civil construction contractors available - many were busy undertaking private development works - prompting available contractors to submit higher-than-average prices for undertaking council works.
Similarly, the increasing cost of bitumen drove up the cost to reseal each square metre by 16.09 per cent from $4.85 in 2021-2022 to $5.63 in 2022-2023.
It also cost the council 20.89 per cent more each year to pickup a ratepayer's bin compared to the previous year, from $109.78 in 2021-22 to $132.72 in 2022-2023, due to increases in fuel prices and contract adjustments.
The cost to council for recyclables collection similarly rose rose by 14.92 per cent from $67.59 in 2021-22 to $77.68 in 2022-2023.
In terms of animal management, it now costs the council $14.42 each year for every animal that's registered. That cost is 21.95 per cent higher than in 2021-22.
Finally, the cost of the council's food safety service rose by 24.38 per cent from $179.98 in 2021-22 to $223.86 in 2022-23. More staff were brought in to accommodate increased workloads and legislative requirements.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said it had been a tough year for service delivery.
"The cost of materials have risen and has meant there's been delays and time frames have gone out and the cost of everything has gone up," she told the council's August meeting.
