Editorial: Voice needs to be sold with clarity

Although nobody would ever mistake Anthony Albanese for an Obama, a Lincoln or a Churchill, he was both eloquent and persuasive at the announcement of the referendum date on Wednesday.
The trouble is he was preaching to the choir.
While it is good to have October 14 confirmed as the referendum date that has been taken for granted for weeks now. It was hardly news.
Mr Albanese's address, while heartfelt and emotional, was short on detail. His acknowledgement of the success of locally managed programs involving Indigenous rangers, community initiatives to get children to school and the like ignored one obvious fact.
They are already happening. The obvious response for the "no" camp to make is you don't need the Voice to emulate them elsewhere; government should just get on with the job.
While that is obviously simpler said than done, it is a sentiment that resonates with many - especially in regional Australia where socio-economic disadvantage and poor educational and health outcomes aren't unique to the Indigenous population.
The PM is hamstringing his cause by telling voters they must trust the government to determine the Voice's "composition, functions, powers and procedures".
There are many who, while possibly supportive of constitutional recognition - and even a Voice - in principle, won't buy a pig in a poke.
The absence of detail on how delegates could be appointed, what bureaucratic structure could be put in place to support them, how often they would meet and what this will likely cost has left the field wide open for "no" advocates.
Asking for clarity does not make an individual a redneck, a racist or a bogan. It's called "due diligence".
The tragedy is, there is, as the PM says, a desperate need for the Voice - even though it is not a magic bullet that will close the gap overnight. A new approach is needed. That's why there are groups campaigning in the south-west.
He is also correct to say this is a once in a generation opportunity. It's been more than two decades since Australians voted on a republic. The question has not been put again.
What the PM fails to grasp is that in light of this he needs to pull out all the stops.
If the Voice fails because the government has played its cards too close to its chest on how it might be implemented he will be at least partly to blame.
Unless the PM is willing to meet the undecided halfway with more detail the result will split the nation down the middle.
Nobody wants that.
