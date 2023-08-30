The Standard
Kenneth Parsons will be sentenced on September 12

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:09am, first published 7:17am
The scene of the fatal accident along Allansford's Ziegler Parade on May 26 two years ago. Ken Parsons, 78, will be sentences on September 12.
A precarious balance of factors will determine if a retired Nirranda South farmer, who caused a fatal collision two years ago, will go to jail.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

