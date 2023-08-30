A precarious balance of factors will determine if a retired Nirranda South farmer, who caused a fatal collision two years ago, will go to jail.
Kenneth Parsons, 78, now of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death.
He will be sentenced at 9.30am on September 12 by judge Kevin Doyle.
The judge has to decide if there are strong and compelling reasons and/or rare and exceptional circumstances involved in the case which would allow Parsons to avoid serving a jail term.
At 4.09pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Parsons was heading east on Allansford's Ziegler Parade.
He then attempted to turn right into T&B Alignments to get a wheel alignment for a large caravan, which he was towing with his Chevy Silverado utility.
Parsons failed to see Saputo supervisor Fred Van Den Broek heading the 1.5 kilometres from work to home on his 2005 Suzuki motorbike.
The vehicles collided head-on just one metre from the southern edge of the road.
The 55-year-old married father of three died of injuries he suffered at the accident scene.
Crown prosecutor Andrew Moore said it was a precarious legal balancing act to determine an appropriate sentence, but his instructions were that Parsons fell short of avoiding a jail term.
He indicated Parsons had spent nine hours on the road that day before causing the fatal collision.
"It must be in the circumstances that he didn't look," he said, explaining that the driver's attention had to be focussed on the business operator who was going to do a wheel alignment on the caravan.
"If he did look he would have seen the motorcycle," he said.
Defence barrister Sam Norton submitted the circumstances had to be considered rare and exceptional.
He said Parsons has had two knee replacements, a hip replacement and an ankle fused.
A mental health expert said the retired farmer has an adjustment disorder and was suffering anxiety and depression.
Parsons is in a unique position as his son Anthony was killed in a road collision in South Australia in 1992, just weeks after his 21st birthday.
He was one of six oil rig workers killed in the crash.
What sort of man is Ken Parsons?
His wife Pamela told the court they had two sets of twins early in their married life just 22 months apart - four kids under two years old.
Parsons would work the family farm during the day, wash and hang out nappies every night and then get up early in the morning to milk for a couple of years.
The couple had 10 sets of a dozen nappies.
There are never any positives out of road trauma or subsequent cases.
They are truly terrible, but in this case Mr Van Den Broek's life was tragically cut short by a momentary lapse of concentration.
The prosecutor said it wasn't a fatigue case but Parsons had started driving at 5.15am that morning, leaving Warrnambool for Yarra Junction on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne to pick up the caravan.
He said the long day on the road was an explanation for the momentary lapse which caused the accident.
Parsons said he never saw the motorbike.
"I was looking to the right to go on. I checked the road. I don't know where the motorbike came from. I was looking for vehicles. I had a decent look," he said.
The maximum penalty for dangerous driving causing death is 10 years' imprisonment.
Parsons has no prior court appearances and his licence must be cancelled for 18 months.
Judge Kevin Doyle said there were a lot of factors pulling in different directions in the case, before he ordered Parsons be assessed for a community corrections order.
He said the assessment was no indication of the sentence he intended to impose on the next date, he just didn't want to potentially delay that sentencing proceeding.
The judge said it was a complicated matter for Parsons to be allowed to avoid imprisonment.
The court heard Parsons had suffered since the collision - it was a momentary lapse that could happen to any driver.
But an innocent man is dead and his wife, family and friends will never be the same.
Road death cases are among the most traumatic in court - all involved can be considered victims.
No one envies the task of Judge Doyle.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.