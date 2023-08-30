Warrnambool and District league superstar Jo Couch admits she is somewhat "surprised" to have the prestigious Wilma Wallace Medal around her neck for a second consecutive season and remains sternly focused on delivering her team back-to-back A grade premierships.
Couch stole the show once again to clinch the A grade netball league best and fairest at the league's night of nights at the Warrnambool Greyhounds Club on Wednesday.
The Blues mid-court premiership star has now won three league best and fairest awards in total after her triumph in 2015 and 2022 and ran away with the count early on Wednesday night to poll 35 votes, 10 clear of Merrivale's Kelsey Perry for the top gong.
It is now the fourth consecutive season a Nirranda player has won the A grade netball league best and fairest.
Couch, who will feature in the Blues' preliminary final on Saturday against Panmure, was adjudged best-on-court 10 times throughout the home-and-away season to continue her staggering dominance across the league.
While the star believed it wasn't her most complete season, she was "proud and grateful" to be recognised again.
"I'm feeling quite proud and grateful for the opportunity to be up there again, it definitely comes down to the team I have and my coach, Lisa as well, she's done a great job," she said.
"Every time it happens I feel more and more grateful to win the award and to be noticed so many times, it's pretty amazing.
"(But) I wasn't expecting it this year. I probably haven't had the strongest season compared to last year, last year was such a huge effort from all involved so I'm quite surprised.
"I probably didn't start my fitness until the last month of the home-and-away season and that's probably changed my game a bit, but in terms of everything else not too much has changed I don't think."
She said the award was recognition for not only herself, but her club.
"From a club perspective we're really proud and to have so many, not just myself but from other grades (win awards) makes us proud and we really like to celebrate those individual awards," she said.
Couch said while humbled to win the award she was focused on this Saturday's preliminary final against Panmure.
"My focus is on redeeming ourselves as a team (this Saturday) and getting the win," she said.
"We want to get back to the grand final. It's definitely nice to be noticed, but my focus is on the team going forward.
"We know we can do it. We just need to try our best and play as a team."
Blues sharpshooter Amanda Gilbert (22 votes), Panmure star defender Jess Rohan (21) and Merrivale coach Elisha Sobey (19) rounded out the top-five.
