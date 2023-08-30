Nirranda's Jonathon McLaren couldn't picture himself playing in any other football jumper.
The mateships, the journey along the way and the culture of the club keeps the reliable midfielder turning up year after year and putting in the hard yards.
It's also contributing to a stunning period of individual success for the Blue, who went back-to-back in the Mick Hamblin Medal as the WDFNL's reserves football league best and fairest on Wednesday night.
The top Blue polled 25 votes to win the award yet again, finishing ahead of Russell's Creek's Matthew Rook and South Rovers' Brendan White on 20 votes.
He told The Standard he was honoured to win again but said individual accolades weren't the reason he played football.
"It feels really good, it's a good reward but I more so get my enjoyment from playing with my mates and winning with them," he said.
"A lot of boys are consistent and I try my hardest I suppose. The rest of the boys probably make me look better than I am to be honest."
He said his 2023 season was consistent but different in many ways from a club perspective.
"The years have been different. Last year we had a lot of really good players and our goal was to win the grand final because we had such a good, well-rounded team and this year we maybe lacked a few numbers," he said.
"It's probably why they are too different to compare in a way, but it feels good to get the recognition."
McLaren described the club like a "second home" to him.
"It's the people that are there, it's like you're going to your second home every time you go there. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," he said.
"I feel really at home there and love everyone that's at the club."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.